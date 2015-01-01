पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्शन:राेशनी की जगमग के बीच मुस्कुराया बाजार,60 हजार से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं ने ऊन महालक्ष्मीजी के दर्शन किए

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
शहर सहित जिलेभर में शनिवार को दीपावली का त्यौहार रोशनी बिखेरकर मनाया गया। कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात को दीयों व विद्युत सज्जा से रोशन कर दिया। सुबह से देररात तक ऊन स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में 60 हजार से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु पूजा-दर्शन करने पहुंचे। श्रद्धालुओं ने इससाल मैया के मुकुट में 135 ग्राम का सोना जड़वाया है। कमल चढ़ाकर सुख समृद्धि की कामना की।

शहर में दीपावली पर दिनभर खरीदारी हुई। ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रानिक व ज्वेलरी बाजार में भीड़ रही। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक मांग की तुलना में 70 फीसदी कार की आपूर्ति कर पाए। ट्रेक्टर व बाइक के अलावा ज्वेलरी में सिक्के व हलके आभूषण भी खूब बिके। शहर शाम को घर-आंगन के साथ ही दुकान, प्रतिष्ठानों व प्रमुख मार्ग रोशनी से नहा उठे।

सुबह से ही बाजारों में फूल, खील बताशे सहित पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी सबसे अधिक हुई। रविवार को पड़वा के चलते पशुधन सजाने की सामग्री की भी बिक्री हुई। घरों के साथ ही व्यापारियों व उद्योगपतियों ने सुख व आर्थिक समृद्धि की कामना के साथ मुहूर्त में पूजन कर बहीखाते बदले। दीपावली को लेकर नवग्रह मेला मैदान पर पटाखा बाजार में ग्राहकी चली। खासकर मुहूर्त में खरीदी के लिए ऑटोमोबाइल, ज्वेलरी व इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में भीड़ रही। सजावटी सामान खरीदकर घरों में आम पत्तों के साथ वंदनवार सजाए गए। शाम को घरों व व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में पूजा अर्चना हुई। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा होगी। किसान परिवार पशुओं को सजाकर उनकी पूजा करेंगे।

जिले के तीन महालक्ष्मी मंदिरों में ऐसे चला दर्शन पूजा का सिलसिला

ऊन | महालक्ष्मी दरबार में अलसुबह से श्रद्धालुओं का तांता लगा। माताजी की कृपा पाने के लिए रात 12 बजे तक श्रद्धालुओं ने दर्शन किए। यहां जिले व प्रदेश के अलावा पड़ोसी प्रदेश से भी श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। मातारानी के जयकारों से मंदिर परिसर गुंजायमान रहा। शुक्रवार रात 11 से सुबह 4 बजे तक हवन-पूजन चला। महालक्ष्मी का दूध, घी, दही, चंदन और पंचामृत से अभिषेक हुआ। 16 द्रव्यों से पूजा हुई। 5 बजे पूजा की हवन में पूर्णाहुति के बाद महालक्ष्मी की आरती हुई। सुबह 6 बजे मंदिर श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन के लिए खोल दिया गया। श्रद्धालुओं ने कमल चढ़ाकर महालक्ष्मी से आशीर्वाद मांगा। 10 हजार से ज्यादा कमल-कुमुदिनी के फूल बिक गए।
महेश्वर : महालक्ष्मी को चढ़ाए कमल
महेश्वर. किला परिसर स्थित महालक्ष्मी माता मंदिर में सुबह से लेकर शाम तक श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ रही। मंदिर की सजावट की गई। परिसर में रांगोली बनाई। पं. राजेंद्र शर्मा ने 18 श्री सूक्त व पुरुष सूक्त पाठ से माता की पूजा, अर्चना, अभिषेक कर श्रृंगार किया। श्रद्धालुओं ने कमल व गुलाब की माला भेंट की। इसके अलावा केवट समाज ने भी मातंगेश्वर घाट स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना कर नर्मदा घाट पर दीप जलाकर दीपावली मनाई।

भीकनगांव : 101 दंपतियों ने दी आहुती
भीकनगांव. खुडगांव के 400 साल पुराने महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में 24 कुंडीय यज्ञ हुआ। पुजारी पं. यशवंत कानूनगो ने बताया सुबह 6 बजे विभिन्न द्रव्यों से अभिषेक व पूजन के बाद 7.30 बजे से यज्ञ शुरू हुआ। उज्जैन के विद्वान पंडितों ने श्रीसूक्त के मंत्रों से 101 दंपतियों से आहुतियां दिलवाई। 11.30 बजे पूर्णाहुति हुई। आरती कर हलवा प्रसादी बांटी गई। पुजारी के अनुसार 17 साल पहले श्री महालक्ष्मी शक्तिपीठ के नाम से समिति का बनाकर मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार किया।

महंगे : रतलाम से आया 80 क्विं. गेंदा
महात्मा गांधी मार्ग, नगर पालिका टाउन हॉल क्षेत्र में फूल विक्रेताओं ने शुक्रवार रात से दुकान लगा ली थी। शनिवार सुबह 300 रुपए किलो गेंदा बिका। फूल विक्रेता मोहन फूलमाली ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के कम फूल थे। रतलाम क्षेत्र से 80 क्विंटल फूल बुलवाए। 15 रुपए में बिकने वाली मालाएं 30 रुपए नग के आसपास बिकी। लक्ष्मीजी के प्रिय फूल कमल की भी मांग रही। यह फूल 20 रुपए नग तक बिके।

सुबह 9 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक चली पूछपरख

दीपावली के शुभ मुहूर्त में ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़ा, इलेक्ट्रिॉनिक, प्रापर्टी, ज्वेलरी सेक्टर में शुभ मुहूर्त में अच्छी ग्राहकी हुई। लोगों ने बिना पेट्रोल के इसबार 10 से ज्यादा बाइक व अन्य वाहन खरीदे। सुबह 9 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक कारोबार चलता रहा। व्यापारियों के मुताबिक करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार का अनुमान है। चारपहिया वाहन के अलावा बाइक, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, एलईडी व मोबाइल खूब बिके। पहली बार बाजार में इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक भी बिकी। ऑटोमोबाइल विक्रेताओं के मुताबिक इस बार कार की मांग के हिसाब से 60-70 फीसदी ही आपूर्ति नहीं कर पाए। कुछ ऑर्डर बाद में पूरे किए जाएंगे। ट्रेक्टर सेक्शन में भी मांग रही। हरसाल की तरह बाइक की खरीदी धनतेरस से बुकिंग के मुताबिक हुई।

