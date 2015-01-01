पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:ग्रामीणों ने तहसीलदार को गुलाब का फूल देकर की अवैध कब्जाधारियों को हटाने की मांग

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • बासवा गांव में बाल श्मशान घाट पर अतिक्रमण के मामले को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

ग्राम पंचायत बासवा में शासकीय भूमि व बाल श्मशान घाट पर अवैध कब्जा किए जाने को लेकर करीब 15 ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को सनावद तहसीलदार सुखदेव डाबर को गुलाब का फूल देकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ग्रामीणों ने तहसीलदार को बताया पिछले 70 सालों से गांव के मृत बच्चों के शवों को दफनाया जा रहा है लेकिन कुछ भूमाफियाओं ने भूमि पर कब्जा कर लिया है। श्मशान घाट की भूमि पर मकान बना लिए। अवैध कब्जाधारियों ने मकान निर्माण के समय बच्चों के दफनाए शवों को निकाल कर फेंक दिया। कई मकानों की नींव खुदाई में बच्चों के कंकाल निकले लेकिन उन्होंने इसके बाद भी काम जारी रखा। ऐसी स्थिति में ग्राम में किसी भी बच्चे का निधन होता है तो वहां पर दफनाने की जगह नहीं बची। कई लोगों ने मकान बना लिए है तो कुछ ने खाली पड़ी भूमि पर अपना हक कर रखा है। ग्रामीण जब शव को लेकर जाते है तो उनके साथ विवाद किया जाता है। गाली गलौज की जाती है। शव को यहां से कहीं ओर ले जाकर दफनाने की बात करते हैं। जिसके कारण ग्रामीणों के सामने बड़ी समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। ग्रामीणों ने शासन से मांग करते हुए कहा श्मशान भूमि को अवैध कब्जाधारियों से मुक्त कराया जाए या अन्य स्थान पर भूमि आवंटित की जाए। ग्रामीणों ने रविवार को सरपंच दरियावसिंह मंडलोई को भी लिखित ज्ञापन दिया था। तहसीलदार ने ग्रामीणों को जल्द से जल्द अवैध कब्जाधारियों को हटाने का आवश्वासन दिया। यह था मामला रविवार को ग्राम में एक समाज के एक बच्चे का निधन हो गया था। जिसके बाद शव को लेकर समाज के लोग श्मशान घाट पहुंचे। बच्चे के शव को दफनाने के लिए गड्ढा खोदने लगे लेकिन उन्हें श्मशान घाट में अवैध कब्जा करने वाले लोगों ने रोक दिया। जिसके बाद वह दूसरी तरफ गड्ढा खोदने लगे लेकिन वहां पर भी उन्हें रोक दिया। जिसके बाद वहां हंगामा हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बच्चे के शव को वहीं रखकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। बच्चे के परिजनों ने कहा हम शव को कहा दफनाए। दोनों पक्षों में विवाद होने लगा। स्थानीय लोगों के हस्तक्षेप के बाद वहीं गड्ढा खोदकर शव को दफनाया गया। जिसके बाद करीब 100 से अधिक ग्रामीण ग्राम पंचायत पहुंचे। सरपंच, सचिव व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों को समस्या बताकर ज्ञापन दिया था।

