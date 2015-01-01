पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम:टीआई की सोशल मीडिया पर आईडी हैक, रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों से मांगे रुपए

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
  • टीआई को लोगों ने फोन कर जानकारी दी, टीम को शिकायत

सोशल मीडिया पर अब पुलिसवालों से भी ठगी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को खरगोन के टीआई प्रकाश वास्कले की सोशल मीडिया की आईडी हैक कर रिश्तेदारों व दोस्तों से रुपए की मांग की गई। दोस्तों ने टीआई को फोन कर जानकारी दी। इसके बाद आईडी को बंद कर टीआई ने साइबर टीम को शिकायत की है।

पुलिस मंगलवार को सुबह 9 बजे घर पर सो रहे टीआई को दोस्त ने फोन कर जानकारी दी कि आपकी सोशल मीडिया की आईडी हैक हो गई है। संबंधित हैकर रुपए की मांग कर रहा है। इसके बाद टीआई ने तत्काल साइबर टीम को फोन कर शिकायत की। साथ ही सोशल आईडी पर लिखा ही मेरी आईडी हैक हो गई है। किसी भी मित्र किसी भी प्रकार की राशि किसी भी खाते में नहीं डाले। साइबर टीम ने आधे घंटे के बाद आईडी को बंद किया।

एक साल में सोशल मीडिया की आईडी हैक होने की पहला मामला नहीं है। इसके पहले जिलेभर में 50 से ज्यादा मामलों मे आवेदन दिए हैं, लेकिन पुलिस ने एक भी हैकर को नहीं पकड़ा है। इसके चलते हैकर आसानी से लोगों की आईडी हैक कर रुपए की मांग कर रहे हैं।

पुलिस केवल आवेदन लेती है। आईडी हैक के संबंध में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती है। इसके चलते अब तक हैकर आईडी हैक कर रहे हैं। पुलिस के पास साइबर टीम में एक्सपर्ट नहीं है। टीम मोबाइल कंपनियों के अलावा भोपाल या इंदौर के साइबर एक्सपर्ट से मदद लेती है। इसके अलावा निजी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर या एक्सपर्ट का सहारा लेती है।

हैकर ने ऐसे शुरूआत की चैटिंग

हैकर ने हेलो से शुरूआत कर हालचाल पूछे। इसके बाद कहा कि एक काम है आपसे। दोस्त ने पूछा क्या काम है। मुझे 10 हजार रुपए अर्जेंट चाहिए। शाम को लौटा दूंगा। यह मैसेज पढ़कर दोस्त समझ गया कि आईडी हैक हो गई है। उसने तत्काल टीआई को सूचना दी।

टीआई ने की पोस्ट पर टिप्पणी

आईडी हैक होने की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद कपिल खड्‌डर से 15 हजार रुपए मांगे। ्रंजीत राजपूत ने लिखा है कि आपकी आईडी हैक हो गई है तो हमारा क्या होगा। यशवंत अग्निहोत्री ने कहा कि पुलिस की आईडी हैक.....क्या गजब कर रहे हैं सर। मोरेश्वर यूलर ने लिखा है कि ये सही किया है, अब हैकर को सामने लाओ।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : ऐसे होती है आईडी हैक

साइबर एक्सपर्ट अंकित डोंगरे ने बताया कि आईडी खुली रखना, वाईफाई का उपयोग करना, वाट्सअप से आई लिंक को डाउनलोड करना, पासवर्ड आसान रखना, बेटे, पत्नी, खुद या मोबाइल नंबर से मिलते जुलते पासवर्ड रखना। इसमें जान-पहचान वाले लोग भी आईडी हैक में शामिल हो सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा बहुत सारे हैकर है। वह लगातार संबंधित व्यक्ति की फॉलो कर उसकी प्रोफाइल व कमेंट देखता है। इसके बाद अटैक करता है। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि सोशल मीडिया की आईडी में क्यूआर कोड होता है। इस कोड से हैकर तक पहुंचना मुश्किल काम है। एक अन्य सोशल मीडिया पर हैकर तक पहुंच सकते हैं।

5 साल में साइबर क्राइम के 80 शिकार

खरगोन जिले में सबसे ज्यादा साइबर क्राइम होता है। पांच साल में 80 से ज्यादा लोगों से ठगी हो चुकी है। इसमें 30 लोगों ने शिकायतें की है। इसमें 5 मामलों मे पुलिस आरोपियों तक पहुंची है या फिर रुपए पर रोक लगा दी है।

इसमें एटीएम का पासवर्ड, नंबर, बैंक मैनेजर बनकर, लॉटरी, बैंक लोन देने, नौकरी देने के मामले शामिल है। पिछले दिनों ही बेहरामपुर टेमा की युवती से स्वास्थ्य विभाग मे नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 3 लाख की ठगी हुई थी। इसके अलावा एक बड़े उद्योगपति के अकाउंट से ऑनलाइन 91 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर हुए थे। समय रहते पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और रुपए खाते में जमा करा दिए।

आप ऐसे बच सकते हैं

साइबर एक्सपर्ट ने बताया उपभोक्ता प्राइवेट नेट का ही उपयोग करें। कभी भी अपनी सोशल मीडिया पर कोई भी आईडी खुली नहीं रखें। वाईफाई का उपयोग नहीं करें। पासवर्ड सुरक्षित और कठिन रखना चाहिए। किसी को आपके पासवर्ड के बारे में पता नहीं चले। किसी को भी मोबाइल नहीं देना चाहिए।

पकड़ना बहुत मुश्किल

पुलिस का कहना है दूसरे राज्यों के हैकर या ठग होते हैं। पकड़ना मुश्किल होता है। उनके खाते, जानकारी, मोबाइल नंबर फर्जी होते हैं। वह ठगी के बाद उन्हें हटा देते हैं। पिछले दिनों बैंक से रुपए निकालने के मामले में पुलिस दिल्ली के ठग के पते पर गई थी, लेकिन उसने जानकारी हटा ली। पुलिस खाली हाथ लौटी।

साइबर एक्सपर्ट व संसाधनों की मांग करेंगे

  • जिले में साइबर क्राइम ज्यादा होते हैं। आरोपियों को पकड़ना बहुत मुश्किल होता है। पुलिस नाम-पता मोबाइल नंबर पता कर लेती है, लेकिन वह आरोपी फिर सब जानकारी हटा लेता है। लोग सावधानी रखें। साइबर एक्सपर्ट व संसाधनों की मांग करेंगे।

- शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान, एसपी

