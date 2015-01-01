पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपास की नीलामी:बोली लगने के बाद पांच-पांच रुपए बढ़ा रहे थे व्यापारी, किसानों ने किया विरोध

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • त्योहार के बाद 12-12 वाहन व बैलगाड़ी कपास की हुई आवक, 3500 से 5230 मिला भाव

त्योहारों के बाद रविवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास की आवक हुई। 8 नवंबर को खरीदी हुई थी। इसके बाद रविवार को 12 वाहन व 12 बैलगाड़ी कपास की आवक हुई। बोली लगाने के बाद व्यापारियों द्वारा नीलामी में 5-5 रुपए भाव बढ़ाने से किसान नाराज हो गए। किसानों ने 5-5 रुपए बढ़ाने पर विराेध किया। वहीं आरोप लगाया कि व्यापारी धीमी आवाज में बोली लगा रहे थे। इसके चलते किसानों को भाव स्पष्ट पता नहीं चल रहा था। किसानों ने बताया व्यापारी मनमानी कर 5-5 रुपए भाव बढ़ा रहे हैं। इससे अच्छी क्वालिटी का कपास भी कम दाम में बिक रहा है। इसको लेकर पहले भी मंडी प्रबंधन को शिकायत की थी। बावजूद 5 रुपए से ज्यादा की बोली नहीं बढ़ाई जा रही है। किसानों के विरोध के बाद कर्मचारी ने ऊंची आवाज में भाव बढ़ाकर बोली लगाना शुरू किया। वहीं भाव में भी कुछ सुधार आया।
भवती रोड पर कम रही आवक
भवती रोड पर 200 क्विंटल कपास की आवक हुई, जो पूर्व के सप्ताह की तुलना में कम है। इसको लेकर व्यापारियों ने बताया सीसीआई खरीदी शुरू हो गई है। किसान अंजड़ भी उपज लेकर बेचने जा रही है। इस कारण आवक कम हुई है। भाव क्वालिटी अनुसार 3500 से 5200 रुपए क्विंटल रहा। व्यापारी नवीन जैन ने बताया कपास का रेशा 29 सेमी लंबा है लेकिन अब मंडी में हल्की क्वालिटी का कपास आ रहा है।

इस माह सिर्फ 12850 रु. आय, कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा वेतन

कृषि उपज मंडी में 31 अगस्त से कपास की खरीदी शुरू हुई थी। वहीं इस माह 701.50 क्विं. कपास की आवक हुई है। इससे मंडी प्रबंधन को मंडी शुल्क के रूप में 12850 रु. की आय हुई है। मंडी में 15 कर्मचारी है। इन सभी का वेतन मंडी शुल्क से निकलता है। कर्मचारियों को हर माह 5.12 लाख रु. वेतन का भुगतान होता है लेकिन इस माह का वेतन नहीं मिलने की आशंका है। राहत की बात है कि समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहुं खरीदी के टैक्स की राशि 25 लाख रुपए मिलना बाकी है। मंडी कर्मचारी लालू मुवादिया ने बताया मार्कफेड के माध्यम से मंडी को 8 लाख रुपए मिले थे। इस राशि से कर्मचारियों को 2 माह के वेतन का भुगतान हो सका। वहीं अब भी 17 लाख रुपए का टैक्स भुगतान बाकी है। इसको लेकर मार्कफेड को आवेदन दिया है। नए कानून और सीसीआई खरीदी शुरू होने के बाद मंडी में आवक कम हो गई है। यहीं स्थिति रही, तो कर्मचारियों को मंडी की आय ठप होने की आशंका सता रही है। व्यापारियों द्वारा मंडी के अंदर उपज की खरीदी करने पर मंडी को डेढ़ रुपए प्रति सैकड़े की दर से मंडी शुल्क दिया जाता है। वहीं मंडी शुल्क अब 50 पैसे प्रति सैकड़ा होने वाला है। हालांकि इसको लेकर अभी आदेश नहीं आए हैं। आदेश आने के बाद मंडी की आय और कम होने के आसार है। वहीं कर्मचारियों द्वारा सरकार से सरकारी कर्मचारी घोषित कर वेतन व पेंशन निर्धारित करने की मांग की थी, जो अब भी अधूरी है।

बारिश ने किसानों की मेहनत पर फेरा पानी
बारिश ने किसानों की मेहनत पर पानी फेर दिया। अतिवृष्टि के कारण कपास की क्वालिटी खराब हुई है। वहीं अच्छी क्वालिटी का कपास 5230 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव बिका। खंडवा-वडाेदरा बायपास पर पल्ली लगाकर खरीदी करने वाले 5 से 6 व्यापारियों ने भी मंडी में खरीदी की। इससे पहले 8 नवंबर को मंडी में कपास की खरीदी हुई थी। तब 25 वाहन व 15 बैलगाड़ी कपास की आवक हुई थी। भाव क्वालिटी अनुसार 3000 से 4800 रुपए क्विंटल रहा था। 15 नवंबर को पड़वा की छुट्‌टी होने से खरीदी बंद थी। व्यापारियों ने बताया अतिवृष्टि के कारण फसल प्रभावित हुई है।

