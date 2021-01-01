पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक मुद्दा:20 साल से ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की मांग, रोड किनारे खड़े कर देते हैं वाहन

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर एक ट्रासंपोर्ट नगर नहीं है। 20 साल से ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन मांग कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते शहर में कई जगह मनमर्जी से रोड किनारे वाहन खड़े किए जा रहे हैं। मास्टर प्लान से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठकों में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर का प्लान बन चुका है,लेकिन हकीकत में जगह ही तय नहीं हो पा रही है। श्रीकृष्ण तिराहे से राधावल्लभ मार्केट की ओर जाने वाले रोड के दिनों किनारे रोजाना 50 से ज्यादा वाहन खड़े होते हैं। इन वाहनों के कारण सड़क पर यातायात का दबाव भी बनता है। साथ ही दुर्घटना की आशंका है। ऑल इंडिया ट्रांसपोर्ट मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट व ट्रक ऑपरेटर ट्रांसपोर्टर वाॅलफेयर एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष आरिफ खान ने बताया कि 20 साल से ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर की मांग कर रहे हैं। अब तक सरकार व प्रशासन ने मांग पूरी नहीं की है।

मास्टर प्लान में डाबरिया में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, बदबू के कारण विरोध किया
मास्टर प्लान 2031 में डाबरिया फालिया में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर तय किया गया। यहां ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन से जुड़े संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने विरोध किया। उनका कहना है कि यहां वाहन खड़े करेंगे तो बदबू व गंदगी से बीमार हो जाएंगे।

पिछले दिनों सांसद की मौजूदगी में दिशा की बैठक में भी उठा था मुद्दा
पिछले दिनों सांसद गजेंद्र पटेल की मौजूदगी में दिशा की बैठक हुई थी। इसमें सांसद ने ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन के नहीं होने से उन्हें तत्काल फोन लगाकर बुलाया था। इसके बाद ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाने पर चर्चा हुई थी, लेकिन अब तक कोई प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं हो पाई है।

यहां ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के लिए जगह बताई
एसोसिएशन के पुष्पेंद्र भावसार, अय्यूब खान, पुष्पेंद्र दरबार ने बताया कि हमने पिछले दिनों बैठक में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के लिए जगग बताई है। इसमें बलवाड़ी के पास मिर्च मंडी, खंडवा रोड, कसरावद रोड बैड़ियाव स्थित पूर्णानंद बाबा मंदिर के पास की जगह बताई है। इन जगह पर ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनाना चाहिए। अब अगले माह बैठक होगी।

यहां खड़े होते हैं वाहन
ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर नहीं होने से सिद्धि विनायक मंदिर के सामने कुंदा नदी किनारे ट्रक खड़े होते हैं। यहां ट्रक खड़े करने से ट्रांसपोर्ट को नुकसान भी हुआ है। एक साल पहले यहां से एक ट्रक चोरी हो चुका है। इसके अलावा छोटी मोहन टॉकिज क्षेत्र, बिस्टान रोड, सुखपुरी, मनीष मार्केट, खंडवा रोड आदि जगह पर वाहन खड़े किए जाते हैं।

ये हैं इनके जिम्मेदार कलेक्टर

क्योंकि ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोशिएशन ने कलेक्टर को शहर में 5 से ज्यादा स्थान बताए हैं उन स्थानों पर स्थाई या अस्थाई ट्रंस्पोर्ट नगर बन सकते हैं। इससे यातायात दबाव की समस्या दूर होगी साथ ही शहर के अंदर भारी वाहन प्रवेश नहीं कर पाएंगे। इस मामले में कलेक्टर ने अभी कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। ^ मास्टर प्लान की प्रकिया जारी है। साथ ही आगामी दिनों में ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन के साथ बैठक करेंगे। इसमें जगह तय करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा -अनुग्रहा पी, कलेक्टर

