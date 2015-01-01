पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनाज व्यापारी:बाइक के बाद कार से सनावद ले जाकर डेढ़ करोड़ की फिरौती मांगने वाले थे आरोपी , मास्टरमाइंड बीबीए छात्र सहित 2 ड्राइवर गिरफ्तार

खरगोन30 मिनट पहले
भीकनगांव के अनाज व्यापारी के 14 साल के इकलौते बेटे के अपहरण के प्रयास का पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को खुलासा किया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने मास्टर माइंड बैचलर ऑफ बिजनेस मैनेजमेंट (बीबीए) के छात्र व तीन ड्राइवर सहित कुल 4 लोगों को पकड़ा है। एक आरोपी फरार है। पुलिस का दावा है मास्टर माइंड बीबीए का छात्र व कारोबारी का ड्राइवर है। जिन्होंने अपहरण की कहानी गढ़ी। आरोपी सभी दोस्त हैं। व्यापारी के ड्राइवर ने बीबीए छात्र के साथ कार्ययोजना बनाई। बाद में 4 दोस्तों को मिलाकर घटना को अंजाम देने की तैयारी की। 29 अक्टूबर को रात 9 बजे अनाज व्यापारी विशाल अग्रवाल के बेटे यश (14) को सूनसान रास्ते से बाइक से भीकनगांव के बाहर ले जाकर फिर उसे कार से सनावद ले जाकर डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगने वाले थे। आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने जेल भेज दिया।

ऐसे हुआ खुलासा : 1 आरोपी ने जहर पीया तो पता चला
पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपियों को ढूंढने के बीच 2 नवंबर गोलू को कीटनाशक पीने के बाद भीकनगांव अस्पताल लाने की सूचना आई। गोलू से दवाई पीने का कारण पूछा तो उसने बताया यश का अपहरण नहीं कर पाने के बाद अंकित व तिरुमल ने किसी को भी जानकारी देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इसी डर से जहर पी लिया। इसके बाद तिरूमल, अंकित व अमन को उनके घर से पकड़ा। शुक्रवार खुलासे के दौरान गोलू जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती था।

घर का भेदी : ड्राइवर ने प्लॉट बेचने और अन्य सूचना दी
घटनाक्रम में घर के भेदी की भूमिका में अनाज व्यापारी के ड्राइवर अंकित धनगर रहा। उसे पता था व्यापारी ने हाल में प्लॉट बेचा है। इससे उसे बड़ी रकम मिली। यह भी जानता था व्यापारी का बेटा सीधा सादा है। उसने पिछले दिनों बेडशीट ऑर्डर की है। उसने पार्सल डिलेवरी के बहाने यश के अपहरण व फिरौती मांगने की योजना तिरुमल को बताई। अपहरण के प्रयास के दौरान अंकित पूरे समय यश के पिता के साथ रहा ताकि उनकी लोकेशन व गतिविधि की जानकारी साथियों को दे सके।

नगर में ही घूमते रहे आरोपी जैसे कुछ हुआ ही नहीं :
बच्चे के अपहरण का प्रयास असफल होने के बाद आरोपी भीकनगांव में ही घूमते रहे ताकि पुलिस को उनपर कोई शक ना हो।

ये थी मैनेजमेंट के छात्र की प्लानिंग
पुलिस के अनुसार तिरुमल घटना के दिन सनावद में था। इसने वहीं से भीकनगांव में यश को फोन कर झिरन्या रोड से सनावद रोड तक बुलाया। गोलू करीब 1 किमी दूर कार लेकर खड़ा रहा ताकि बाइक से यश को लाते ही उसे सनावद ले जा सके। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपियों ने सनावद में 1 रूम ले रखा था, जहां यश को रखना था। यश को सनावद ले जाने के बदले में डेढ़ रुपए मांगने वाले थे।

ये था मामला : बच्चे के साहस ने उसे बचाया
एसपी शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान व एसडीओपी प्रवीण कुमार उईके ने बताया 29 अक्टूबर की रात अनाज व्यापारी के 14 साल के बेटे को ऑनलाइन आए पार्सल को लेने बस स्टैंड पर बुलाया गया। इसके बाद 6 बार फोन कर जगह बदलते हुए उसके घर से करीब 2 किमी दूर शहर के बाहर सनावद रोड स्थित सूनसान रास्ते पर बुलाया। यहां दो बाइक सवारों ने बालक को बाइक पर बैठाने का प्रयास किया। बालक के पास प्लास्टिक की गेंद थी। उसने चालक के सिर में मार उनके चंगुल से छूट और थाने पहुंचकर घटनाक्रम बताया। मामले में पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी बीबीए छात्र तिरुमल पिता राकेश उर्फ सोनू जायसवाल (20) एमजी रोड भीकनगांव, कारोबारी का ड्राइवर अंकित पिता हरिराम धनगर (20) निवासी कांझर व साथी ड्राइवर अमन उर्फ महाराज पिता पुरुषोत्तम सरमंडल (22) राठौर काॅलोनी भीकनगांव को पकड़ा है। एक अन्य ड्राइवर गोलू उर्फ कुलदीप पिता भागीरथ बंजारा (24) अस्पताल में भर्ती है। जबकि एक अन्य आराेपी शादाब निवासी खुलवा फरार है।

