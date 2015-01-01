पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क:बिना मास्क पाए जाने पर दो दुकानें सील की

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम व नगर परिषद के आदेश के बाद शनिवार को नायब तहसीलदार, नगर परिषद के अमले व पुलिसकर्मियों ने नगर में बिना मास्क पहनने पर चालानी कार्रवाई करते हुए दो दुकानों को सील किया। नायब तहसीलदार अनिल मोरे, सीएमओ रूपसिंह सोलंकी के साथ नप कर्मचारी व पुलिसकर्मियों ने बिना मास्क पहनने पर करीब 30 दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन चालकों पर 100-100 रुपए की चालानी कार्रवाई की। चांदनी चौक व नागझिरी रोड के मुख्य मार्ग पर दो दुकानों को सील किया। एक दुकान पर चालानी कार्रवाई की। अमले ने दुकानदारों व ग्राहकों को मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने की सख्त हिदायत दी। सीएमओ ने बताया नगर में चालानी कार्रवाई के साथ वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जा रही है। इससे यह पता चल जाएगा कौन-कौन दुकानदार नियमों का पालन कर रहा है। जो दुकानदान नियमों का पालन नहीं करता उसके विरुद्ध चालानी कार्रवाई व दुकान सील की जाएगी।

अक्षत वर्मा का शासकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज में चयन
बड़वाह |नगर के अक्षत वर्मा का शासकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में चयन हुआ। अक्षत ने नीट 2020 की प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया व एमपी रैंक में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करते हुए सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज रतलाम में अपना प्रवेश निश्चित किया।
दीपावली मिलन समारोह हुआ
बेड़िया | मांझी मछुआरा समाज का दीपावली मिलन समारोह ग्राम मर्दाना में हुआ। कार्यक्रम में समाजजनों ने सामाजिक विषयों पर चिंतन कर विचार विमर्श किया। जिसमें नदियों व तालाबों पर मछुआरा समाज का स्वतंत्र मछली पालन व पकड़ने का अधिकार हो। ठेकेदारी प्रथा बंद करने की मांग करते हुए शासन के प्रति समाज के लोगों ने आक्रोश जताया। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज वर्मा, पूर्व मछुआरा कल्याण बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष कैबिनेट मंत्री डाॅ. कैलाश विनय, राकेश, सालिगराम वर्मा, गब्बर, दिलीप, नरसिंह, धर्मेंद्र, गिरधारी, कालू व अन्य मौजूद थे।

