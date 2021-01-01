पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह:राजमार्ग के किनारे दोपहिया और गलियों में चारपहिया वाहनों के गैरेज

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • टैगोर पार्क क्षेत्र में रोज जूझते हैं वाहन चालक

सड़क सुरक्षा माह में पुलिस व नपा प्रशासन कार्यक्रमों से जागरूकता फैला रहे हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में खंडवा-वड़ोदरा राजमार्ग पर टैगोर पार्क क्षेत्र की 100-120 वर्गफीट की दुकानों में गैरेज चलाए जा रहे हैं। कई वाहनों की रोड किनारे सर्विसिंग होती है। वाहन चालकों से विवाद हो रहे हैं। हादसे का डर है। पुलिस अफसरों का कहना है कि लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सड़कों को घेरकर काम कर लोगों की जान को जोखिम में डाल रहे लोगों पर भी सख्ती की जाएगी। लॉकडाउन में इस क्षेत्र में सनावद रोड से लगे एक गैरेज पर प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर चुका है। सांसद गजेंद्र पटेल की मौजूदगी में सड़क सुरक्षा माह की शुरुआत के पहले बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में पार्किंग व जवाहर मार्ग को वन-वे करने का बस ऑपरेटर प्रतिनिधियों ने मामला उठाया था। यात्री, बस ऑपरेटर व बस स्टैंड के व्यापारियों की समस्या दूर करने के लिए पार्किंग रोकने के निर्देश दिए गए। यहां दोपहर 1 बजे तक काफी वाहनों की भीड़ रहने से इंदौर व खंडवा रुट की बसों के आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है।

एक : टैगोर पार्क क्षेत्र की सड़क पर कार सुधार
कारोबारी राजेंद्र सोनी बताते हैं टैगोर पार्क क्षेत्र में कॉलोनियों की सड़कों पर दिनभर कार सुधारते हैं। कंडम वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ भी करते हैं। पूरी सड़क को घेरकर काम होता है। कई बार लोगों को निकलने तक की जगह नहीं बचती है। आवागमन में परेशानी होने का कहने पर विवाद करते हैं।
दो : खंडवा-वड़ोदरा राजमार्ग पर बाइक गैरेज
शहर में भगतसिंह चौराहा से सनावद रोड क्षेत्र की सड़क पूरी तरह खराब हो गई है। गड्ढों में वाहन चलाना मुश्किल है। हादसों का डर है। इस क्षेत्र में बाइक रोड पर सुधारी जाती है। लोगों के आरोप है यहां दुकानों में सामान होता है जबकि बाइक की पूरी सर्विसिंग रोड पर मैकेनिक करते हैं।

बाहर सामान नपा देखे
^दुकानों के बाहर सामान को नपा को देखना चाहिए। रोड जरूर खराब है, लेकिन ऐसी परेशानी नजर नहीं आई। यदि ऐसा है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-मुकेश हायरी, यातायात प्रभारी
सड़क पर नहीं फैलाने देंगे गंदगी
^गैरेज सड़क पर गंदगी फैलाएंगे तो कार्रवाई करेंगे। दुकानदार बाहर सामान नहीं रख सकते। दल कार्रवाई करेगा।
-प्रकाश चित्ते, स्वच्छता प्रभारी

