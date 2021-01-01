पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कपास के भाव कम मिलने पर किसानों का मंडी में हंगामा, आधे घंटे तक रोकी खरीदी

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा- हंगामे के बाद उसी माल के बढ़ा दिए 100 रु.

सनावद कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास के भाव कम मिलने पर किसानों ने हंगामा किया। करीब आधे घंटे तक चले हंगामे के बाद दोबारा सीसीआई ने उसी कपास को 100 रुपए अधिक का भाव देकर खरीद लिया। किसानों ने सीसीआई अफसर पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा हर बार कम भाव लगाने के बाद किसान हंगामा करते हैं। जिसके बाद सीसीआई अफसर सचिन मंडलोई उसी माल का भाव बढ़ा देते हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 1 बजे कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास नीलामी के दौरान किसान विजय चौधरी व महेंद्र भाई का कपास की बोली लगाने सीसीआई के अफसर सचिन मंडलोई पहुंचे। उन्होंने कपास की बोली 5475 रुपए लगाई। जिस पर किसानों ने कहा कपास की अच्छी क्वालिटी होने के बाद भी कम भाव में क्यों खरीदा जा रहा है। इस पर सीसीआई अफसर बिना जवाब दिए आगे चले गए। किसानों ने इस पर आक्रोश जताते हुए हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। साथ ही कपास की खरीदी बंद करा दी। मौके पर मौजूद मंडी प्रबंधन के भवरसिंह शेखावत मौके पर पहुंचे। किसानों ने कहा मंडी में सीसीआई अफसर अपनी मनमानी चला रहे हैं। अच्छा माल होने के बाद भी कम भाव दिया जा रहा है। जबकि इसी माल के व्यापारी अच्छा भाव दे रहे हैं। सनावद मंडी में अब तक 6 हजार रुपए से अधिक की खरीदी सीसीआई ने नहीं की है। जबकि भीकनगांव व खरगोन मंडी में 6 हजार रुपए से अधिक की खरीदी सीसीआई करती है। उन्होंने कहा सीसीआई अफसर लिखित में दे कि हम इतने अधिक भाव में कपास की खरीदी नहीं करेंगे। करीब आधे घंटे तक हंगामा करने के बाद सीसीआई ने दोबारा कपास की बाेली लगाकर वहीं कपास 5570 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में खरीदा। किसानों ने सीसीआई अफसर पर व्यापारियों का लाभ पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाया।

मजबूरी : अन्य कपास मंडी जाने में लगता है अधिक रुपए का खर्च
किसानों ने बताया सनावद मंडी में आसपास के किसान अपनी उपज लेकर पहुंचते हैं। जिन्हें वाहन के करीब एक से डेढ़ हजार रुपए का खर्च आता है लेकिन खरगोन व भीकनगांव मंडी में कपास ले जाने में करीब 3 से 4 हजार रुपए का खर्च आता है। मजबूरी में किसान सनावद मंडी कपास लेकर आ रहे हैं लेकिन व्यापारी व सीसीआई अफसर की मनमर्जी के कारण कपास लाने में रुचि कम रहती है।
सवाल : अप्रशिक्षित कर्मचारियों को किया है नियुक्त
किसानों ने बताया कपास के रेशे व गेठें की पहचान करने वाला ही कपास की क्वालिटी जान सकता है लेकिन सीसीआई ने युवाओं को कपास खरीदी के काम पर लगा दिया है। जिससे वह बिना जांचे ही कपास मनमाने तरीके से खरीदते हैं। जिससे किसानों को हंगामा करना पड़ता है। किसानों ने कपास के जानकार की नियुक्ति करने की मांग की है। ताकि किसानों कपास की गुणवत्ता जांची जा सके।
नियम : कलेक्टर के आदेश का नहीं किया जा रहा है पालन
कपास नीलामी के दौरान मंडी में बार-बार हंगामा होने के कारण खरगोन कलेक्टर ने नीलामी के दौरान तहसीलदार, मंडी सचिव, पुलिसकर्मी व एक किसान नेता को उपस्थित होने का आदेश दिया है लेकिन अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण कोई भी जिम्मेदार वहां मौजूद नहीं था। मंडी से हंगामे की सूचना मिलने के बाद थाने से पुलिस बल पहुंचा। इसके बाद मामला शांत हो पाया है।

नियमानुसार की जा रही है खरीदी

^कपास की क्वालिटी को देखकर ही माल खरीदा जा रहा है। हमारे पास जो नियम आए है। उनका पालन किया जा रहा है। किसान कपास के भाव बढ़ाने के लिए हंगामा करते हैं। -सचिन मंडलोई, सीसीआई अफसर सनावद मंडी

