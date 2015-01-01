पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यहां मैडमजी छुट्‌टी पर:1 हजार से ज्यादा लाइसेंस, परमिट, फिटनेस की वेटिंग दो बार निरीक्षण किया, महिला अफसर रहीं नदारद

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एआरटीओ न मिलने से दूरदराज से आकर लोग हो रहे परेशान, कलेक्टर को कमिश्नर को लिखना पड़ा

सनावद रोड स्थित आरटीओ कार्यालय में वाहन लाइसेंस, परमिट, फिटनेस, नाम ट्रांसफर वेटिंग-वेटिंग है, क्योंकि यहां डेढ़ माह पहले पदस्थ अतिरिक्त क्षेत्रीय परिवहन अधिकारी (एआरटीओ) बरखा गौड़ कार्यालय में गैरहाजिर रहती हैं। कभी बैठक तो कभी छुट्टी पर। लोग कई दिनों से तंग हो रहे हैं। गुरुवार को भी लोगों को एआरटीओ नहीं मिलीं तो उन्होंने एसडीएम सत्येंद्रसिंह को शिकायत की। एसडीएम ने तहसीलदार आरसी खतेड़िया को उनके ऑफिस भेजा। तहसीलदार ने मुख्य लिपिक प्रेमचंद मिश्रा से जानकारी ली तो उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे 9.56 बजे छुट्टी की एप्लीकेशन भेजी है। तहसीलदार ने लिपिक से कहा कि यह जानकारी बाहर बोर्ड पर लगाई जाना चाहिए कि आज एआरटीओ छुट्‌टी पर हंै। लोग सूचना देखकर कम से कम परेशान तो न होंगे। आगे से ध्यान रखना। पता चला है कि एआरटीओ मैडम पिछले डेढ़ माह में 15 दिन भी कामकाज नहीं किया। कभी मीटिंग में होने का कहती हैं तो कभी अवकाश की छुट्‌टी डालती हैं। कलेक्टर ने दो बार जांच करवाई तो दोनों बार अनुपस्थित थीं। उन्होंने कमिश्नर को अवगत कराते हुए कार्रवाई को लिखा है।

संभाग का सबसे बड़ा जिला
इंदौर संभाग में आबादी व वाहनों की संख्या के हिसाब से खरगोन जिला सबसे बड़ा है। यहां रोजाना 300 से ज्यादा लोगों को आरटीओ कार्यालय में काम पड़ता है।

काॅल भी रिसीव नहीं किया
उन्होंने कई बार मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया । दोपहर में तहसीलदार के मोबाइल को अटेंड किया तो बताया था कि मैंने 10:00 बजे के पहले एप्लीकेशन लिपिक को भेज दी है।

अफसरों की हाजरी लगना चाहिए

मुख्य लिपिक प्रेमचंद मिश्रा ने कहा कि यहां रजिस्टर नहीं होता है। साथ ही थंब मशीन भी नहीं है। ऐसे में अफसरों की मनमानी चलती है। लोगों ने कहा कि अफसरों की हाजरी लगना चाहिए। यदि लोग शिकायत नहीं करते तो एआरटीओ छुट्‌टी का भी वेतन ले लेती।

दोपहर के बाद पता चला मैडम छुट्टी पर
सेगांव के मुकेश चौहान ने हेवी लायसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया है, लेकिन 1 माह से लायसेंस की प्रक्रिया आगे ही नहीं बढ़ पा रही है। यहां आकर परेशान होता है। गुरुवार को भी आरटीओ कार्यालय में एआरटीओ के इंतजार में कार्यालय के बाहर कुर्सी पर बैठा है। दोपहर के बाद पता चला कि मैडम छुट्‌टी पर है।

एसडीएम ने किया था दौरा, छुट्‌टी पर मिलीं
1 सप्ताह पहले भी लोगों की शिकायत पर एसडीएम सत्येंद्रसिंह ने निरीक्षण किया था। यहां एआरटीओ बैठक में होना बताया। इसकी रिपोर्ट एसडीएम ने कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी को सौंपी थी। एआरटीओ ऐसी पहली अफसर हैं जिनके कार्यालय पहुंचकर सप्ताह में दो बार अफसरों ने जांच की है।

किराया बढ़ा नहीं, 30 फीसदी ज्यादा ले रहे, सुनवाई नही
महेश्वर के अभय दुबे बताते हैं यात्री बसों में अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है इस संबंध में लगातार एआरटीओ को शिकायत कर रहा हूं लेकिन यह कॉल रिसीव नहीं कर रही है महेश्वर से धामनोद और धामनोद से चंदवा तक यात्रियों से 30% तक अधिक किराया दिया जा रहा है यात्री बसों में रेट लिस्ट भी नहीं लगाई जा रही है। कंडक्टर कोरोना में बस धंधा चौपट होने का कहकर मनमाने रैट ले रहे है। विवाद करते है। गरीब यात्रियों को बस से भी उतार रहे है। इस संबंध में परिवहन अधिकारी को फोन लगाकर शिकायत की लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल अटेंड नहीं किया।
दूसरी शिकायत, आयुक्त को रिपोर्ट भेजेंगे
^एआरटीओ बरखा गौड़ की सप्ताह में दूसरी बार शिकायतें मिली है। यदि छुट्‌टी या बैठक में जाना है तो बोर्ड पर सूचना होना चाहिए। कमिश्नर को रिपोर्ट भेजेंगे। - अनुग्रहा पी, कलेक्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें