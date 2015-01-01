पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहाल:3 साल से एक्स-रे रूम की दीवार में रिस रहा पानी, अस्पताल को अपग्रेड करने की तैयारी

खरगोन29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोनोग्राफी, ब्लड स्टोरेज यूनिट भी बंद, बीएमओ बोले- सुविधाएं जुटा रहे हैं

नगर का सरकारी अस्पताल सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के नाम से पहचाना जाता है लेकिन स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं अस्पताल से कोसों दूर है। स्वास्थ्य केंद्र समय-समय पर अपग्रेड होता रहा लेकिन सुविधाएं पुराने जमाने की है। कुछ सुविधाएं मिली भी तो उनका लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। यहां ब्लड स्टोरेज यूनिट व सोनोग्राफी मशीन बंद पड़ी है। यहां डिजिटल एक्स-रे मशीन की मांग लंबे समय से की जा रही है लेकिन नई मशीन आना तो दूर एक्स-रे रूम की दीवार में रिस रहा पानी 3 साल बाद भी ठीक नहीं हो पाया है।
बीएमओ का कहना है ऊपरी तल पर स्थित मेटरनिटी वार्ड से पानी रिस रहा है। इसकी मरम्मत करवाई थी। सुविधाएं जुटाने के लिए पत्र व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। अस्पताल में वर्षभर में बड़ी संख्या में एक्स-रे होते हैं लेकिन डिजिटल एक्स-रे मशीन निजी सेंटरों पर ही उपलब्ध है। माइनर फ्रैक्चर होने पर मरीजों के साथ परिजनों को अधिक राशि चुकाना पड़ रही है। कमर हीप पॉइंट व मस्तिष्क के साथ शरीर के कई भागों के एक्स-रे नहीं हो पाते हैं।
एक्स-रे फिल्म की भी होगी बचत
देवी अहिल्या स्मृति सेवा संस्थान सदस्य सुरेश अग्रवाल व नवयुवक हिंदू मित्रमंडल के संयोजक दिनेश खटोड़ ने बताया एक्स-रे रूम की दीवार में 3 साल से पानी रिस रहा है। बिजली के बोर्ड से करंट उतरने व हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई है। इसकी मरम्मत करवाने के साथ अस्पताल में डिजिटल एक्स-रे की सुविधा मिलना चाहिए। इससे डॉक्टरों को भी एक्स-रे देखने में परेशानी होती है। नई मशीन लगने पर माइनर फैक्चर का भी निदान हो सकेगा। साथ ही मैन्युअल मशीन में वर्षभर में लगने वाली एक से डेढ़ हजार फिल्म की भी बचत होगी।
सीबीसी जांच हो रही ना सोनोग्राफी
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मनोज पाटीदार ने कहा अस्पताल के ओपीडी रजिस्टर के अनुसार 90 हजार से 1 लाख मरीज अस्पताल में इलाज करवाते है। फिर भी यहां सेल काउंटर अर्थात सीबीसी जांच की व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसके अलावा ब्लड बैंक यूनिट भी कई महीनों से बंद पड़ी हुई है। अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी मेडिकल काउंटर की व्यवस्था भी होना चाहिए, क्योंकि रात के दौरान मेडिकल दुकानें बंद हो जाती है। इस समय नगर या आसपास के क्षेत्र से गंभीर स्थिति में मरीज या घायल को लाने पर परेशानी होती है। मरीज के परिजन भटकते
रहते हैं।
पत्र व्यवहार कर रहे हैं
^डिजिटल एक्स-रे मशीन के लिए खरगोन व भोपाल स्तर पर पत्र व्यवहार किया है। सीबीसी जांच मशीन के लिए भी लिखा है। सोनोग्राफी मशीन खराब पड़ी हुई है। इसकी मरम्मत व ब्लड बैंक यूनिट जल्द शुरू करवाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं।
डॉ. विमल वंदावड़े, बीएमओ

