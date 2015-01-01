पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संन्यास विधि:नरहरिगिरिजी महाराज को नर्मदा में दी जल समाधि

  • दक्षिण भारत के संत भी विदाई देने पहुंचे, 5 साल से सप्त मातृका मंदिर आश्रम में थे

सप्तमातृका मंदिर आश्रम में 5 साल से रह रहे स्वामी नरहरीगिरि महाराज (52) का गुरुवार दोपहर देवलोकगमन हो गया। शुक्रवार को उन्हें संन्यास विधि से नर्मदा में जल समाधि दी गई। स्वामीजी के अनुयायी, संतवृंद व दक्षिण भारत से पहुंचे संतों ने उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दी। स्वामीजी के देवलोकगमन के बाद गुरुवार दोपहर से अनुयायी अंतिम दर्शन के लिए आश्रम पहुंचने लगे। शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे से स्वामीजी का संतों व संस्कृत पाठशाला के विद्वान ब्राह्मणों की उपस्थिति में षोडषोपचार पूजन हुआ। जल समाधि के लिए स्वामीजी की पार्थिव देह को अनुयायी व संतों ने फूलों की वर्षा की व जय जय शंकर हर हर शंकर का जयघोष किया।
विभिन्न संप्रदायों में अलग-अलग है परंपरा

नगर के प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषविद देवकृष्ण जोशी ने बताया कि विभिन्न संप्रदायों में अपनी सन्यास विधि परंपरा है। अधिकतर संत समाज में जल समाधि ही दी जाती है जब तक की कोई भी संत अपनी इच्छा दाह संस्कार या थल समाधि के लिए नहीं करें। नगर में पिछले 15 वर्षों में संत वासुदेव शास्त्री, संत भक्तानंद जी महाराज, संत शिव चैतन्य ब्रह्मचारी जी, महाराज महावीर दास बाबा को भी जल समाधि दी गई थी। श्री जोशी ने बताया कि बनारस में संतों को जल समाधि की ही परंपरा है। पत्थरों से बना बॉक्स जैसा बनाते हैं और ब्रह्मलीन संतों को विराजित कर गंगाजी में समाधि दी जाती है ।

चार नावों को एक साथ बांध नर्मदा के बीच में ले गए पार्थिव देह
सभी नर्मदा के इमली घाट पहुंचे। यहां ओंकारेश्वर के स्वामी आशुतोष भारतीजी के सान्निध्य में स्वामीजी का नर्मwदा स्नान व पूजन हुआ। उसके बाद पार्थिव देह को लकड़ी के बॉक्स में विराजित कर अन्न, फल व द्रव्यों के बीच रखा गया। चार नाव को एक साथ बांधकर पार्थिव देह के बॉक्स को बीच नर्मदा में ले गए। यहां संन्यास विधि अनुसार ब्रह्मलीन स्वामीजी को जल समाधि दी गई। इसमें संत हृदयगिरि महाराज, स्वामी सोहन चैतन्य महाराज बनारस, प्रणवानंदजी महाराज ओंकारेश्वर, कुल्ली मलाई स्वामी दक्षिण भारत, वीरेश्वरगिरि महाराज अहमदाबाद, पंजाबी बापू, पं. दिलीप सोहनी, बंसी वाले बाबा, जय भोले बाबा, पं. डीके जोशी के सान्निध्य में अर्पित सोनी आदि ने जल समाधि क्रिया पूरी की।

