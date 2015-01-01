पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:हाईस्कूल की बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ खेल मैदान के बीच से बनाया खेत जाने के लिए रास्ता

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम व स्कूल प्रबंधन ने डीईओ काे दिया आवेदन, तहसीलदार बोले- पहले से रास्ता था

शासकीय हाईस्कूल व मावि निमरानी की 25 फीट बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ खेल मैदान के बीच से खेत का रास्ता निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। रास्ते के कारण विद्यार्थियों के साथ हादसे की आशंका जताते हुए ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय और स्कूल प्रबंधन ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को शिकायत की है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है सोमवार दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे पटवारी की मौजूदगी में बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ी गई। रोकने पर तहसीलदार की अनुमति होना बताया। इस मामले में तहसीलदार का कहना है किसान के खेत का रास्ता दो साल से बंद कर दिया गया था। ग्राम सभा व सरपंच के अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र के बाद अनुमति दी गई है। बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ने को लेकर मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर आवेदन दिया। गांव के रोहित अग्रवाल, मनोज दसौंधी, अशोक पाटीदार, हिम्मतसिंह, रमेश सेन आदि ने कहा 2012-13 में स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवॉल बनाई गई थी। जिस जमीन पर बाउंड्रीवॉल बनी है उसमें किसी भी खातेदार का रास्ता नहीं है। स्कूल परिसर के पास स्थित खेत मालिकों को बाउंड्रीवॉल के पास से रास्ता भी दिया था। ग्राम बलखड़ रोड बयड़ीपुरा से भी इन खेतों का रास्ता है। इस बाउंड्रीवॉल को सोमवार दोपहर पंचायत को सूचना दिए बगैर बड़वानी व इंदौर के तीन लोगों ने पटवारी की माैजूदगी में 25 फीट तक तुड़वाकर गेट लगा दिया गया। उपसरपंच व पंच के पूछने पर अभद्र व्यवहार किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने बाउंड्रीवॉल वापस बनाने की मांग की।

परिसर में अस्पताल, कुआं व पेयजल टंकी भी है
स्कूल प्रबंधन ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को आवेदन सौंपकर समस्या बताई। प्रबंधन व ग्रामीणों ने कहा स्कूल परिसर में कुआं व पेयजल टंकी है। इससे ही गांव में पानी का सप्लाय होता है। यहां उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र भी संचालित होता है। खेत का रास्ता बनाने से दोनों स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों की खेल गतिविधियाें के साथ अस्पताल व कुएं पर जाने का रास्ता भी प्रभावित होगा।

ग्रामीणों ने की पटवारी को हटाने की मांग
ग्रामीणों ने एक अन्य आवेदन के माध्यम से पटवारी के स्थानांतरण की मांग भी रखी। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि ग्रामीणों व कृषकों के साथ पटवारी सही तरीके से व्यवहार नहीं करते। मांगने पर भी सरकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी नहीं देने से ग्रामीण लाभ नहीं ले पाते।
अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र दिया था
^स्कूल परिसर से पहले से रास्ता था। दो साल पहले बंद करने से किसान खेतों में नहीं जा पा रहे थे। ग्रामसभा के निर्णय, सरपंच के अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र व मौका निरीक्षण के बाद बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ गेट लगाने की अनुमति दी है। आपत्ति है तो अपील करना चाहिए।
केएस सोलंकी, तहसीलदार कसरावद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें