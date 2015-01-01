पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बिना दस्ताने खींच रहा था तार, दूसरी लाइन से टकराने पर करंट से मौत

खरगोन43 मिनट पहले
  • नरगांव में लाइन बंद होने पर तार जोड़ने पहुंचा था युवक, मुआवजे की मांग

नरगांव में बिना दस्ताने पहने बिजली के टूटे तार जोड़ते समय युवक को करंट लग गया। इसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना के समय बिजली कंपनी का सहायक कर्मचारी मौके पर ही मौजूद था। बिजली कंपनी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू की है। ग्रामीण धर्मेंद्रसिंह गौड़, शैलेश गुर्जर व सज्जनसिंह कछाया ने बताया मंगलवार को केवी सिंचाई लाइन का तार टूट गया। बिजली कंपनी को सूचना दी। लाइनमैन बाबूलाल जाखड़ का सहायक कर्मचारी विनोद गांव के मिथुन उर्फ नाना पिता सोहनसिंह मंडलोई (35) को लेकर सुबह करीब 11 बजे मौके पर पहुंचा। नाना ने विनोद से ग्रिड से लाइन बंद करवाने के बारे में पूछा। विनोद ने हां में जवाब देते हुए जल्दी तार जोड़ने को कहा। नाना ने तार को पकड़कर खींचा तो वह नीचे से जा रही 11 केवी घरेलू लाइन से टकरा गया। तार में करंट का प्रवाह शुरू होते ही नाना की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने पंचनामा बनाकर जांच शुरू की है।

छिन गया मां का सहारा
परिजन भरतसिंह मंडलोई व भूपेंद्र मंडलोई ने बताया नाना बिजली कर्मचारी के साथ मजदूरी का ही काम करता था। घटना के समय नाना के पास सुरक्षा के कोई संसाधन नहीं थे। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार नाना के भाई व पिता की मौत हो चुकी है। वह अपनी मां के साथ अकेला रहता था। नाना की मौत के बाद मां का सहारा भी छिन गया। मुआवजा मिलना चाहिए।
^करंट से युवक की मौत की सूचना पुलिस को दी है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। इसके बाद ही मुआवजा व आगे की अन्य कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
पुरुषोत्तम बैरागी, कार्यपालन यंत्री बिजली कंपनी

जेसीबी से मिट्‌टी डाली, सेफ्टी टैंक में काम कर रहे रोमचिचली के युवक की इंदौर में मौत
खरगोन | इंदौर के लसुडिया थाना क्षेत्र में काम के दौरान जिले के रोमचिचली के मजदूर की मौत हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार मंगलवार को सुबह 9 बजे ओमेक्स सिटी (1) में बिल्डर नितिन सिकरवार के प्लाट पर ठेकेदार द्वारा निर्माणाधीन प्लाट पर रोमचिचली के बबलू पिता सुखदेव सेफ्टी टैंक के लिए बना गए गड्‌ढे मंे उतारा था। पास ही काम कर रहे जेसीबी चालक ने लापरवाही से कई बार मिट्‌टी बबलू के ऊपर डाल दी। इसी दौरान बबलू की पत्नी व बच्चे चिल्लाते रहे, लेकिन जेसीबी चालक ने मिट्‌टी नहीं हटाई। दम घुटने से बबलू की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद चालक फरार हो गया। समाजजनों ने लसुडिया थाने पर शव रखकर चक्काजाम किया। इसमें चालक व ठेकेदार पर एफआईआर व आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की गई। परिजनों को तीन लाख की सहायता के बाद चक्काजाम खत्म हुआ।

