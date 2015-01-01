पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधिक जागरुकता शिविर:अपने अधिकारों के प्रति सजग रहे महिलाएं

खरगोन31 मिनट पहले
जनपद सभागार में शनिवार को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मंडलेश्वर ने विधिक जागरुकता शिविर का आयोजन किया। अपर जिला न्यायाधीश व प्राधिकरण सचिव भारतसिंह रावत ने कहा वर्तमान समय में महिलाओं को कानूनी साक्षरता का ज्ञान होना उनके व उनके परिवार के लिए जरूरी है। विधिक जागरुकता से ही महिला का सशक्तिकरण संभव है। महिलाओं को अपने अधिकारों के प्रति सजग होकर संपूर्ण जानकारी रखना चाहिए ताकि उनके अधिकारों का हनन न हो सके। अपर जिला न्यायधीश सैफी दाउदी ने कहा कानून के ज्ञान के अभाव में महिलाएं अपने अधिकारों के लिए आवाज नहीं उठा पाती है। इसके चलते वह कई तरह की प्रताड़नाओं का सामना करती है। अभिषेक कुमार त्रिपाठी व राजूसिंह डावर ने महिलाओं के संपत्ति के अधिकारों व संविधान में दिए गए कानूनों की जानकारी दी। बालविवाह अधिनियम, यौन शोषण आदि के बारे में भी बताया। जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी राबिन दयाल, सीईओ एमएल वर्मा, अधिवक्ता अर्चना यादव, प्रीति ठाकुर, सुभाष सोलंकी, दारासिंह मंडलोई सहित जपं कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

