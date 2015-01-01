पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलावर्धन योजना:मजदूरों ने कलेक्टोरेट में दिया धरना, चार घंटे में मिली राशि

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • जलावर्धन योजना में काम कर रहे मजदूर राशि मिलने के बाद अपने घर गए

शहर में जलावर्धन योजना में काम कर रहे पेटलावद के मजदूरों को मजदूरी नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट में धरना दे दिया। यहां अफसरों ने निर्माण एजेंसी के जीएम से चर्चा कर चार घंटे में राशि दिलाई। इसके बाद मजदूर घर लौटे। शुक्रवार को सुबह 11.30 बजे मजदूरों ने कलेक्टोरेट गेट पर धरना दिया। इसके बाद अफसर आए। उन्होंने जेएमसी के जीएम पदमानाभन को मोबाइल से चर्चा की। मजदूर पंकज, सोनिया, धनी, उमावति ने बताया कि 3 लाख रुपए बकाया है। दीपावली पर भी राशि नहीं दे रही है। घर नहीं जा पाए हैं। इसके बाद जीएम ने कहा कि मजदूरों के ठेकेदार वीरेंद्रसिंह के खाते में राशि देंगे। दोपहर 4 बजे राशि जमा हुई। इसके बाद मजदूर पेटलावद रवाना हुए।

