पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जन्मोत्सव:भगवान राजराजेश्वर का चांदी का मुकुट पहनाकर किया शृंगार-पूजन

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिनी यज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति, रात 10.30 बजे आरती के साथ आतिशबाजी की

नगर के राजराजेश्वर मंदिर में कार्तिक शुक्ल सप्तमी शनिवार को भगवान का जन्मोत्सव मनाया गया। सुबह काकड़ा आरती का आयोजन हुआ। तीन दिनी उत्सव के तहत पहले दिन से चल रहे यज्ञ में आहुतियां दी गई। शाम को पूर्णाहुति हुई। रात 10.30 बजे जन्मोत्सव आरती के बाद आतिशबाजी की गई। मंदिर में सुबह 5.30 बजे कई लोगों ने हाथ में बाती लेकर भगवान की आरती में हिस्सा लिया। इस वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के चलते श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या में कमी देखी गई। मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति ने भी काकड़ा बाती कम बनाई थी। नगर सहित आसपास के श्रद्धालुओं के साथ मंदिर के महंत चैतन्यगिरि, सूर्यकांतगिरि व पूर्व विधायक राजकुमार मेव भी मंगला दर्शन व आरती में शामिल हुए। मंदिर के गर्भगृह में भगवान राजाधिराज का चांदी का मुकुट पहनाकर आकर्षक शृंगार किया गया। मंदिर में भगवान शंकर-पार्वती की अष्ट धातु की प्रतिमा के साथ शिवलिंग का भी अभिषेक व आरती कर 5 प्रकार की महाप्रसादी बांटी गई। शाम 6 बजे वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ 21 ब्राह्मणों की उपस्थिति में पूर्णाहुति हुई। साेमवंशीय क्षत्रिय समाज ने सुमधुर भजनों की प्रस्तुति दी। देर रात 10.30 बजे भगवान का शृंगार कर जन्मोत्सव मनाया गया। मंदिर परिसर में आतिशबाजी हुई।
विष्णु के रूप में स्तुति, शिवजी के रूप में पूजन
मंदिर के महंत चैतन्यगिरि व सूर्यकांतगिरि ने बताया पुराणों के अनुसार भगवान राजराजेश्वर का जन्म राजा कृतवीर्य के यहां कार्तिक शुक्ल सप्तमी को श्रवण नक्षत्र में हुआ था। इसलिए भगवान राजाधिराज का जन्मोत्सव इसी दिन मनाया जाता है। भगवान श्री राजराजेश्वर का आपत्ति-विपत्ति में स्मरण करने मात्र से मनुष्य के सभी काम पूरे हो जाते हैं। कष्ट मिटते हैं। कोई भी गुम हुई वस्तु फिर से मिल जाती है। महंत चैतन्यगिरि ने बताया भगवान राजराजेश्वर की स्तुति भगवान विष्णु के रूप में की जाती है और इनका पूजन शिवजी के रूप में होता है। मंदिर में कई शताब्दियों से शुद्ध घी से 11 अखंड ज्योत प्रज्वलित हो रही है।

पहली बार नहींं निकली सोमवंशीय क्षत्रिय समाज की शोभायात्रा
जन्म सप्तमी पर नगर के सोमवंशी क्षत्रिय समाज ने इस साल कोरोना महामारी के चलते शोभायात्रा नहीं निकाली। लेकिन परंपरा का निर्वहन करते हुए समाज के युवा भगवान श्री राजराजेश्वर मंदिर से शिव-पार्वती की अष्टधातु की प्रतिमा को ढोल-तासे के साथ हिंगलाज माता मंदिर लाए। यहां पूजन, आरती व प्रसादी वितरण के बाद भगवान की प्रतिमा को श्रद्धालु वापस श्री राजराजेश्वर मंदिर लेकर पहुंचे। समाज अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश मुकाती, खेमराज चौहान, छोटू बिछवे, प्रमोद मनोरे, अनिल आमगा, अधिवक्ता पवन दाने, जगदीश पटेल, घनश्याम बिछवे, शम्मी आमगा, मयूर आमगा मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें