प्रधान आरक्षक ने टीआई पर लगाए आरोप:टीआई की प्रताड़ना से प्रधान आरक्षक ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास

खेतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीआई ने आरोपों को बताया झूठा, बोले- नहीं करता था काम

खेतिया थाने में पदस्थ प्रधान आरक्षक ने शनिवार सुबह पानसेमल रोड पर स्थित खेत मे फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन पेट्रोल पंप पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों ने उसे बचा लिया। प्रधान आरक्षक ने खेतिया थाना प्रभारी की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर आत्महत्या करने के आरोप लगाए। उधर, थाना प्रभारी ने आरोपों को नकारते हुए प्रधान आरक्षक को हमेशा शराब के नशे में रहने व काम नहीं करने की जानकारी दी।

खेतिया थाने में पदस्थ प्रधान आरक्षक गणेश बर्डे ने नाइट ड्यूटी के बाद घर जाते समय शनिवार सुबह 7.30 बजे पानसेमल रोड स्थित खेत मे आम के पेड़ पर फांसी लगाने का प्रयास किया। पेट्रोल पंप पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारी गीतेश खैरनार व बाबू महाराज ने उसे फांसी के फंदे पर लटकता देखा। खेत मे जाकर उसे फंदे से नीचे उतारा।

खेतिया थाने में घटना की जानकारी दी। आरक्षक राजेंद्र बर्डे ने मौके पर पहुंचकर प्रधान आरक्षक गणेश बर्डे को पुलिस वाहन से उसके गृहग्राम देवधर छोड़ा। सूचना मिलने पर खेतिया थाना प्रभारी एसआई केशव पाटील भी उससे मिलने के लिए देवधर पहुंचे थे।

प्रधान आरक्षक ने आरोप लगाते हुए बताया जब से थाना प्रभारी पाटील थाने में पदस्थ हुए हैं, वह मुझे प्रताड़ित कर रहे हैं। बार-बार काम नहीं करते आता कहकर परेशान कर रहे है। प्रधान आरक्षक लेखक का काम देकर परेशान करते हैं।

