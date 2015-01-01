पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोक अदालत:पक्षकारों की सुनी समस्या, निराकरण के लिए दिए निर्देश

मंडलेश्वर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को जिला न्यायालय में नेशनल लोक अदालत की शुरुआत सुबह 10.45 बजे विशेष न्यायाधीश व प्रभारी साधना माहेश्वरी ने मां सरस्वती व महात्मा गांधी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर किया। उन्होंने सभी से सहयोग प्रदान करने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने प्रकरण निराकरण के लिए बनाए विभिन्न विभागों के काउंटरों व न्यायालयों का भ्रमण कर निरीक्षण किया।

भ्रमण के दौरान पक्षकारों की समस्याओं व मामलों को सुनकर निराकरण किया। संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को त्वरीत कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। निराकृत मामलों में पक्षकारों को राजीनामा के स्मृति चिंह के रूप में पौधे भी निःशुल्क प्रदान किए ताकि पक्षकार विवाद के अंत के साथ पर्यावरण संरक्षण में भी अपना योगदान दे।

जिला न्यायाधीश अजय प्रकाश मिश्र के न्यायालय में लंबित मोटर दुर्घटना में ओरियंटल बीमा कंपनी का निराकरण 6 लाख 94 हजार रुपए में हुआ। विशेष न्यायाधीश साधना माहेश्वरी के न्यायालय में लंबित मोटर दुर्घटना में बीमा कंपनी आईसीआईसीआई का निराकरण 6 लाख 95 हजार रुपए हुआ।

विद्युत कंपनी के एक प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरण में 13155 रुपए की विद्युत चोरी वसूली का मामला आया था। जिसमें लोक अदालत के माध्यम से 7893 रुपए में राजीनामा किया। इस दौरान अपर जिला न्यायाधीश व सचिव भारतसिंह रावत, एडीजे मंडलेश्वर प्रवीण हजारे, आरती शर्मा, अरूण कुमार खरादी, न्यायाधीश संगीता डावर मौर्य, न्यायाधीश पूजा भदौरिया, स्वाति शर्मा, जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी राबिन दयाल, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अशोक महिवाल, अधिवक्ता संघ मंडलेश्वर के अध्यक्ष कार्तिक जोशी, शासकीय अधिवक्ता सिद्धार्थ मोयदे व अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें