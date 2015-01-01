पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा टला:बस स्टैंड मोड़ पर 25 टन गेहूं से भरा ट्रक पलटा, पास में खड़ी बस को लगी टक्कर, ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर घायल

मूंदीएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर में रात 12.30 बजे की घटना

नगर के बस स्टैंड मोड़ पर गुरुवार रात 25 टन गेहूं से भरा ट्रक संतुलन बिगड़ने से पलट गया। इसमें स्टैंड पर खड़ी यात्री बस को भी टक्कर लग गई, जिससे ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर को चोटें आईं। बस का पिछला हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। वही घटना में ट्रक क्रमांक यूपी 94 टी 8285 का ड्राइवर जितेंद्र पिता गुरुदयाल यादव (25) ललितपुर निवासी भी बाल-बाल बचा। ट्रक हेल्पर मौका देख कर भाग गया।

ट्रक बीड़ से 25 टन गेहूं भरकर औरंगाबाद की ओर जाना था, लेकिन ट्रक पर लोड गेहूं का ताैल कांटा मूंदी में कराकर रवाना हुआ तो बस स्टैंड मार्ग मोड़ पर अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ने से गेहूं से भरा ट्रक पलट गया। वहां खड़ी यात्री बस क्रमांक एमपी 12 पी 7888 को जोरदार टक्कर मारी, जिसमें बस ड्राइवर इमरान पिता इसाक पठान ईदगाह मोहल्ला मूंदी और कंडक्टर अजय पिता दिलीप राजपूत ग्राम चिचली खुर्द को चोटें आईं।

सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी अंतिम पवार व सहायक निरीक्षक चेतनाथ सिंह परिहार भी मौके पर पहुंचे और मशक्कत के बाद ट्रक को क्रेन से सीधा किया। उप निरीक्षक प्रकाशचंद साठे ने बताया घायल बस कंडक्टर अजय राजपूत चिचली खुर्द की शिकायत पर ट्रक ड्राइवर जितेंद्र पिता गुरुदयाल यादव ललितपुर निवासी के खिलाफ धारा 279, 337, 185 के तहत केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया।

