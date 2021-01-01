पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीओपी पेंड्रा ने कहा:ग्राम रक्षा समिति और पुलिस एक-दूसरे के पूरक, आपसी सहयोग से अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने में मिलेगी मदद

नर्मदानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर ग्राम रक्षा समिति के सदस्यों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

नगर के थाना परिसर में सोमवार को नगर ग्राम रक्षा समिति के सदस्यों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इसमें सेवानिवृत्त सेना के जवान शिवनारायण डोंगरे ने शस्त्र चलाने और हथियारों के संबंध में और रक्षा समिति सदस्यों को बलवा नियंत्रण, यातायात नियंत्रण आदि का प्रशिक्षण दिया।

इस दौरान एसडीओपी राकेश पेंड्रा ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर होने वाले छोटे-छोटे विवादों व अपराधों को रोकने सुलझाने में ग्राम रक्षा समिति महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका होती है, जो पुलिस मित्र की तरह विभाग को सहयोग करती है।

ग्राम रक्षा समिति व पुलिस विभाग एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं, आपसी विश्वास व सहयोग से अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने में मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कार्यक्रम का मुख्य उद्देश्य ग्राम रक्षा समितियों को अपने- अपने क्षेत्र में साम्प्रदायिक सदभाव, एकता व राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रति समर्पित भाव से कार्य करने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्प करना और नारी सम्मान के साथ साथ बेटियों के साथ हो रहे यौन अपराधों को रोकने में समान रूप से सहयोग करना, ताकि समाज में फैली नकारात्मक सोच को जड़ से खत्म किया जा सके।

डॉ. कमलसिंह सेंधवा ने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने, नशा के दुष्प्रभाव और शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए उपाय बताए। इस दौरान ग्राम पंचायत नर्मदानगर ने नगर थाना स्टाफ को कोरोना वारियर सम्मान के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र भेंट किए। पुलिस विभाग ने समिति सदस्यों को केप व सिटी प्रदान की।

कार्यक्रम में मूंदी अनुभाग के चारों थाना प्रभारी मूंदी टीआई मोहन सिंह सिंगोरे, धनगांव टीआई हरिसिंह रावत, मान्धाता टीआई देवीप्रसाद सिंह व नर्मदानगर टीआई ओपी.सिंह, ग्राम रक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष संतोष यादव, शुभम सोनी, भैयालाल पटेल, चेतन खंडेलवाल, शेरसिंह मौर्य, टीकम सिंह, राजेन्द्र पाटिल आदि मौजूद थे। संचालन राजकुमार रायकवार ने किया। आभार कपिल मिश्रा ने माना।

