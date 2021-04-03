पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:रोमांचक मुकाबले में 7-इलेवन ने एमपी-11 को दी मात

नेपानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाकाल मित्रमंडल द्वारा कराए नेपा प्रीमियर लीग क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का हुआ समापन

नगर के पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम पर महाकाल मित्र मंडल द्वारा पूर्व पार्षद स्व. विकास सिंह और स्व. सुनील कुंबरे की स्मृति में नेपा प्रीमियर लीग क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट कराया जा रहा था। इसका बुधवार शाम समापन हुआ। टूर्नामेंट में फाइनल मुकाबला एमपी इलेवन और 7 इलेवन के बीच हुआ। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए एमपी इलेवन ने 14 ओवर में 77 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा। जवाबी पारी में 7 इलेवन की टीम ने 6 ओवर में ही धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लक्ष्य पूरा कर जीत हासिल कर ली।

महाकाल मित्रमंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश पटेल ने बताया 21 दिनों से चल रहे टूर्नामेंट में नगर और जिले के व्यापारी, गणमान्य नागरिकों ने प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से सहयोग दिया। प्रीमियर लीग में कुल 42 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया। इसके फाइनल मुकाबले में सेवन इलेवन ने नेपा प्रीमियर लीग का खिताब जीता। प्रथम स्थान पर रही सेवन इलेवन की विजेता टीम को 21 हजार रुपए का नकद पुरस्कार दिया गया। उप विजेता एमपी इलेवन टीम को 11 हजार रुपए की नकद राशि से पुरस्कृत किया गया।

ये पुरस्कृत : मोहित मैन ऑफ द सीरिज और अमन रहे मैन ऑफ द मैच
टूर्नामेंट में मैन ऑफ द सीरिज मोहित पाटील रहे। मैन ऑफ द मैच अमन को चुना गया। इसके अलावा मैन ऑफ दी बेस्टमैन का अवार्ड रजत सुगंधी को दिया गया। विजेता टीम को दीपक गवई द्वारा अपनी ओर से एक अतिरिक्त शील्ड भेंट कर सम्मानित किया गया। अमोजिस रूरल अर्बन डेवलेपमेंट सोसायटी और युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अरशद खान तथा राजेंद्र मसाने द्वारा टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेने वाली सभी टीमों के खिलाड़ियों को अपनी ओर से प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए। आशिक खान द्वारा मोहित पाटील को शील्ड भेंट की गई।

सैयद शहजाद अली ने मैच के दौरान लंबे छक्के लगाने वाले मोहित पाटील को नकद पुरस्कार दिया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अजयसिंह रघुवंशी, ग्रामीण जिलाध्यक्ष किशोर महाजन, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष राजेश चौहान, पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष जगविंदरसिंह जॉली, कांग्रेस सद्भावना प्रकोष्ठ जिलाध्यक्ष संजय तोरानी, रविंद्र मसाने, विनोद पाटील, कुलदीप श्रीवास्तव, शम्मी खान, मृदुला सैनी, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भारती विनोद पाटील और अशोक लोंधे ने खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कृत किया।

इस दौरान जगमीतसिंह जाली, दीपक पाटील, हेमंत पाटील, कुलदीप बैस, अंकित पांडे, सुमित तोरानी, प्रतीक दीक्षित, आशीष कुबरे, अक्षत अग्रवाल, प्रदीप सोनवणे, सहदेव सावनेर, अक्षय पाटील, लोकेंद्र सिंह, अंकित मिश्रा, शुभम केसरी, दीपक भवरे, सूरज सोनवणे, राजेंद्र मसाने, प्रमोद सेन, पल्लव जवादे, विक्रम सोलंकी, प्रियांशु जवादे, मयंक चौधरी और कार्तिक सुगंधी व कई क्रिकेट प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

