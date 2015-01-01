पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोबार बढ़ाया:लाॅकडाउन में सवारी ट्रेनों की बजाए मध्य रेलवे ने सबसे ज्यादा दौड़ाई मालगाड़ियां

  • बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट ने विदेशों तक भेजी ऑटोमोबाइल्स

मध्य रेलवे ने लाॅकडाउन की अवधि में जहां यात्री ट्रेनें बंद रखी तो वहीं मालगाड़ियां सबसे अधिक दौड़ाई। रेलवे ऑटोमोबाइल्स को कलंबोली से बेनापोल, बांग्लादेश, मक्का, भुसावल से दर्शना, बांग्लादेश तथा स्टील पाइप नागोथाने से तिनसुकिया, ऑटोमोबाइल नासिक से चितपुर तक पहुंचाया। इसके अलावा अन्य जिलों में माल ढुलाई की जाती है। यह सब नया कारोबार मध्य रेल के सभी मंडलों में स्थापित बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट की सघन मार्केटिंग के कारण संभव हुआ।

तो वहीं बुरहानपुर जिले से सटे रावेर सावदा, निम्भोरा से केले का यातायात भी मिल रहा है। मध्य रेल ने हाल ही में क्षेत्रीय और मंडल स्तर पर व्यावसायिक विकास इकाइयां स्थापित की हैं। यह व्यावसायिक विकास इकाइयां अलग-अलग फ्रेट एग्रीगेटर्स, नए ग्राहकों, व्यापार निकायों और लॉजिस्टिक्स कंपनियों द्वारा प्रस्तुत नए प्रस्तावों, योजनाओं और सुझावों को ध्यान में रखती हैं।

बीडीयू द्वारा इन पहलों ने कई नए ट्रैफिक प्राप्त किए और नए व्यापार के लिए व्यापार और उद्योग के साथ एक बंधन बनाया। बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट स्थानीय किसानों, लोडरों, एपीएमसी और व्यक्तियों के साथ नए प्रस्तावों और फ्लेक्सिबल योजनाओं को आक्रामक रूप से मार्केटिंग करती है और उनकी मांगों को एकत्र करती है।

खंडवा से परभणी के लिए लोड किया गेहूं

पुणे मंडल की बीडीयू टीम के लगातार संपर्क में रहने के कारण अगले पांच महीनों में ऑटोमोबाइल ट्रैफिक के लिए बहुत बड़ा स्कोप बताया जा रहा है। भारतीय रेल द्वारा शुरू की गई आकर्षक न्यू फ्रेट पॉलिसी के कारण पहली बार 1500 किलोमीटर से अधिक मिनी रेक कलमेश्वर से अजारा तक लोड किए गए। सोयाबीन बडनेरा से पोलाची, तमिलनाडु, खंडवा से परभणी तक गेहूं, पहली बार भुसावल गुड्स शेड से दर्शना बांग्लादेश तक निर्यात के लिए मक्का के 3 इंडेंट।

बैतूल गुड्स शेड, ट्रैक्टर लोडिंग फार्म अजनी से फिल्लौर, फिरोजपुर, सीमेंट के लिए नए लोडिंग गुना के लिए, बदली से जामनगर, जामनगर के लिए नागपुर मंडल में 4 साल के बाद इंडेंट फ्रेट पार्सल लोडिंग भी पिकअप हो रहा है। रावेर सावदा, निम्भोरा से केले का यातायात भी मिल रहा है।

बीडीयू की नई पहलों के कारण बडनेरा को स्थायी पार्सल यातायात के लिए खोला गया है। हिंगनघाट को बांग्लादेश और अन्य स्थानों के लिए कपड़ा कपास गेंदों, बीज और यार्न यातायात के लोडिंग के लिए पार्सल टर्मिनल के रूप में खोला गया है।

मुंबई मंडल से सबसे अधिक ऑटोमोबाइल का लोडिंग हुआ

मुंबई मंडल की बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट ने कलंबोली से बेनापोल तक अपने 23 एनएमजी के माध्यम से ऑटोमोबाइल का लोडिंग किया है। हाल ही में नागोथाने से तिनसुकिया तक स्टील पाइप का एक रैक लोड किया गया था। अपने ठोस व सघन प्रयासों से पुणे मंडल की बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट ने ऑटोमोबाइल ट्रैफिक प्राप्त किया है।

इससे इसकी लोडिंग में भारी वृद्धि हुई है। इससे मंडल के समग्र प्रदर्शन और राजस्व में वृद्धि हुई है। अक्टूबर 2020 तक इस वित्तीय वर्ष के अंतिम 7 महीने में 46 एनएमजी रेक में ऑटोमोबाइल का परिवहन किया गया। जो 2019-2020 के पूरे वित्तीय वर्ष के ऑटोमोबाइल लोडिंग प्रदर्शन के बराबर था।

