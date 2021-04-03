पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागवत कथा:द्वापर युग समापन व कलयुग के शुभारंभ की कथा सुनी

नेपानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • सारोला के श्रीराम मंदिर में तीसरे दिन कथावाचक ने राजा परीक्षित का प्रसंग सुनाया

सारोला के श्रीराम मंदिर परिसर में चल रही भागवत कथा के तीसरे दिन गुरुवार को कथावाचक रामदास महाराज ने द्वापर युग के समापन और कलयुग के शुभारंभ की कथा सुनाई। उन्होंने प्रसंग सुनाते हुए कहा राजा परीक्षित ने शिकार के दौरान देखा कि एक पैर वाले बैल और गाय को कोई पीट रहा था।

राजा परीक्षित क्रोधित हुए और उस व्यक्ति से कहा तुझे मृत्युदंड मिलना चाहिए। राजा का क्रोध देख कलयुग उनके चरणों में क्षमा याचना करने लगा। राजा इस माया को समझ गए कि एक पेट वाला बैल धर्म है और गाय के रूप में धरती मां है। मारने वाला कलयुग है। राजा ने कलयुग को राज्य की सीमा से बाहर चले जाने का आदेश दिया। कलयुग ने कहा महाराज आपका शासन पूरी धरती पर है। ऐसे में मैं कहां जाऊं। आप ही कुछ उचित स्थान दें जहां मैं रह सकूं।

कलयुग के गिड़गिड़ाने पर राजा परीक्षित ने जुआं, मदिरा, परस्त्रीगमन व हिंसा जैसी जगह दी
कलयुग के गिड़गिड़ाने पर राजा परीक्षित ने उसे धरती पर रहने के लिए जुआं, मदिरा, परस्त्रीगमन और हिंसा जैसी चार जगह दे दी। इस पर कलयुग ने प्रार्थना की कि ये सभी तो ऐसे स्थान हैं जहां पूरे व्यक्ति जाते हैं। कोई एक ऐसा स्थान भी दीजिए जो अच्छा माना जाता है। इस पर राजा ने उसे स्वर्ण में रहने की अनुमति दे दी।

कलयुग को मौका मिल गया और वह सूक्ष्म रूप में राजा के सिर पर धारण किए स्वर्ण मुकुट में बैठ गया। राजा शिकार के लिए आगे बढ़े तो प्यास लगी। वे श्रमिक ऋषि के आश्रम में गए और जल के लिए आवाज लगाई। ऋषि ध्यान में लीन थे। सिर पर कलयुग के बैठे होने की वजह से राजा परीक्षित को लगा कि ऋषि उनका अपमान कर रहे हैं।

वे क्रोधित हो गए और ऋषि के गले में मरा हुआ सांप डाल दिया। उसी समय नदी से स्नान कर लौट रहे ऋषि मिक के पुत्र श्रृंगी ने पिता के गले में लिपटा सांप देखा तो राजा परीक्षित को श्राप दे दिया कि सात दिनों के भीतर तक्षक नाग के डसने उनकी उसकी मौत हो जाएगी। कथा सुनने के लिए आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से भी बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं।

