ठग:नकली सोने-चांदी के सिक्के देकर लोगों को ठगने वाले अतंरराज्यीय गिरोह का 1 और आरोपी गुजरात से गिरफ्तार

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
नकली सोने व चांदी के सिक्के देकर लोगों की मोटी कमाई ठगने वाले अतंरराज्यीय गिरोह का बड़वाह पुलिस ने पिछले दिनों पर्दाफाश किया। आरोपियों से सख्ती से पूछताछ करने पर गिरोह से जुड़े एक और आरोपी को गुजरात से गिरफ्तार कर 5 सोने के सिक्के व पीतल की धातु के 2 किलो नकली सोने के सिक्के जब्त किए। आरोपी हरिराम पिता राधामोहन दुबे निवासी तिलकपुर उत्तरप्रदेश हाल मुकाम खोडीयाल नगर वडोदरा गुजरात से पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। 5 दिन पुलिस रिमांड के बाद मंगलवार को आरोपी हरिराम को न्यायालय पेश कर जेल भेजा। एसआई रामआसरे यादव ने बताया आरोपियों ने नगर के गणगौर घाट निवासी शिक्षित युवक को चांदी के असली सिक्के दिखाकर सोने के बजाय पीतल के नकली सिक्के थमा दिए। इसके बदले में 50 हजार रुपए ले लिए। दो दिन बाद 25 लाख के बदले में 5 किलो सोने के सिक्के देने का वादा किया था लेकिन फरियादी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने चारों आरोपियों को घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा था। चारों आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस ने चांदी के 5 ब्रिटिशकालीन सिक्के, डेढ़ ग्राम वजन के सोने के 20 सिक्के, सोने जैसे दिखने वाले पीतल के 6 किलो सिक्के, 5 मोबाइल फोन व घटना में प्रयुक्त ऑटो क्रमांक (एमपी 12 आर 2819) को बरामद किया था।

