जीरो हो सकता है सत्र:10 हजार गरीब बच्चों को नहीं मिल पाएगा आरटीई से स्कूलों में प्रवेश

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्योंकि 9 माह बीतने के बाद भी शुरू नहीं हो पाई प्रवेश प्रक्रिया

इस साल शिक्षा का अधिकारी अधिनियम (आरटीई) के तहत करीब 10 हजार गरीब अभिभावकों बच्चों का प्रवेश निजी स्कूलों में नहीं हो पाएगा। इस सत्र के जीरो होने की संभावना है। अगले साल दाखिले के समय बच्चों को उम्र में छूट दी जाएगी। दाखिले नहीं होने व सत्र जीरो होने से शासन को 4.87 करोड़ रु. की बचत होगी।
स्कूलों में हर साल नया शिक्षा सत्र अप्रैल महीने से शुरू हो जाता है। लेकिन इस साल कोविड-19 के चलते 9 महीने बीतने के बाद भी प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक स्कूलें नहीं खुल पाई। स्कूलें नहीं खुलने से शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत प्राइवेट स्कूलों में गरीब अभिभावकों के बच्चों का प्रवेश भी अब तक नहीं हो पाया। प्रवेश नहीं होने की स्थिति में ऐसे बच्चों के एक साल का नुकसान तो हुआ लेकिन इन बच्चों के दाखिले पर हर साल सरकार के खर्च होने वाले 4 करोड़ 87 लाख रु. बच गए। सरकार हर साल निजी स्कूलों में गरीब बच्चों के एडमिशन पर प्रति बच्चा 4870 रु. खर्च करती है।
25% तक दाखिला देने का है नियम
शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत निजी स्कूलों में गरीब अभिभावकों के बच्चों को 25% तक दाखिला देने का नियम है। हर साल इसी नियम के तहत स्कूलों में गरीब बच्चों को प्रवेश भी दिया जाता है। प्रवेश के बदले सरकार इन स्कूलों को पूरे सालभर की निर्धारित फीस देती है।
ऑनलाइन होगा प्रतिभा पर्व का आयोजन
कोविड-19 के चलते अब तक स्कूल नहीं खुले हैं ना ही खुलने की संभावना है। ऐसे में राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र द्वारा पहली से आठवीं कक्षाओं की दिसंबर में हाेने वाली प्रतिभा पर्व परीक्षा ऑनलाइन आयोजित की जाएगी। राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र ने स्कूलों से विद्यार्थियों की संख्या मांगी है।
मान्यता-नवीनीकरण के आवेदन मंगाए
मप्र शासन स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने कक्षा पहली से आठवीं तक की निजी स्कूलांे की मान्यता व नवीनीकरण के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इच्छुक व्यक्ति एमपी ऑनलाइन, कियोस्क व विभाग कार्यालय जाकर नियमों के तहत आवेदन कर सकेगा।

राज्य शासन से नहीं आए निर्देश, सत्र जीरो होने की संभावना
^20-21 का सत्र लगभग खत्म होने को है लेकिन अभी तक राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र की ओर से निजी स्कूलों में आरटीई के तहत गरीब बच्चों को दाखिला देने संबंधी कोई निर्देश नहीं आए हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में सत्र जीरो हो सकता है।
-पीएस सोलंकी, जिला परियाेजना समन्वयक, सर्व शिक्षा अभियान

