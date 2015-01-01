पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवक के नए रिकार्ड:उपज मंडी में 10 हजार क्विं. कपास बिकादूसरे दिन 15 हजार कट्‌टे प्याज आया

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
सब्जी व कृषि उपज मंडियों में प्याज, कपास, सोयाबीन व मक्का की बंपर आवक हो रही है। इसने नए रिकार्ड बनाए हैं। जो प्याज पिछले साल 250-600 रुपए कट्‌टा मिल रहा था, उसका दाम 1200-1600 रु. मिल रहा है। सोयाबीन, कपास व मक्का को भी अच्छा दाम मिला है। बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण और लॉकडाउन की अफवाह के कारण किसान रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहता है। इसलिए बड़ी संख्या में किसान उपज लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं।

कपास : आवक इतनी हो गई कि जीनिंग में रखने की जगह नहीं, इसलिए दो दिन तक नीलामी बंद
कपास मंडी में दूसरे दिन भी बंपर आवक हुई है। शाम 5 बजे तक कुल 547 वाहनों से 9 हजार क्विंटल कपास नीलाम किया गया। 4550 से 5615 रुपए क्विंटल का भाव मिला। केंद्रीय कपास निगम (सीसीआई) ने 260 व व्यापारियों ने 287 वाहनों का माल खरीदा। स्थानीय मंडी में एक महीने में 60 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा कपास की खरीदी हो चुकी है। जिसमें से 35 हजार क्विंटल सीसीआई ने खरीदी की है। सीसीआई को एक लाख क्विंटल से ज्यादा की खरीदी का लक्ष्य है। मंडी प्रभारी नारायण दशोरे ने बताया लोड कम करने के लिए बुधवार से कपास खरीदी बंद कर दी जाएगी। कपास की आवक बढ़ने का प्रमुख कारण लॉकडाउन का डर व सनावद-भीकनगांव की मंडियाें का बंद होना भी है। इधर सोयाबीन की 6800 क्विंटल नीलामी हुई। 4000 से 5406 रुपए क्विंटल तक भाव मिला। 6250 क्विंटल मक्का 1313 से 1471 रुपए क्विंटल तक बिका।

प्याज : नासिक क्वालिटी का प्याज एक महीने से ज्यादा स्टोरेज नहीं कर सकते, इसलिए बढ़ी आवक

​​​​​​​पंधाना रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में दो दिन से 15 हजार कट्‌टे नए प्याज की आवक हो रही है। अभी जो नया प्याज निकला है वह नासिक क्वालिटी का है। इसकी खासियत यह है कि ये एक महीने से ज्यादा स्टोरेज नहीं किया जा सकता, जबकि देशी प्याज यानी पीली पत्ती वाले प्याज को एक साल तक स्टोरेज कर सकते हैं। किसानों को ये लग रहा है कि सरकार लॉकडाउन लगा सकती है। ऐसे में नासिक क्वालिटी का प्याज घर में ही रखा सड़ जाएगा। यही वजह है कि किसान जल्द प्याज बेचने में लगे हुए हैं। प्याज के थोक विक्रेता खलील तिगाला ने बताया इस बार नासिक क्वालिटी के प्याज को तीन गुना ज्यादा भाव मिल रहा है। अभी जो प्याज आ रहा है पिछले साल 250 से 600 रुपए का भाव था। इस बार वही प्याज 1200 से 1600 रुपए मन (40 किलो का एक कट्‌टा) बिक रहा है। सोमवार को इंदौर में मंडी में खंडवा से 35 हजार कट्‌टे प्याज के गए थे।

