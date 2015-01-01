पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:हरसूद ब्लॉक के 11 गांव मोरंड-गंजाल योजना से जोड़ेंगे

खंडवा27 मिनट पहले
परियोजना का मैप।
  • 15 दिसंबर को मंत्री शाह हरसूद उद्‌वहन, आंवलिया माध्यम सिंचाई की समीक्षा करेंगे

हरसूद. इंदिरा सागर परियोजना से प्रभावित हरसूद ब्लॉक के किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। ग्रामीणों की मांग व वन मंत्री विजय शाह की पहल पर विकासखंड के 11 गांव मोरंड-गंजाल परियोजना से जोड़ने का प्रस्ताव नर्मदा घाटी को भेजा जा चुका है। साथ हरसूद क्षेत्र में प्रगतिरत व स्वीकृति परियोजनाओं को लेकर मंत्री शाह 15 दिसंबर को नर्मदा घाटी, जल संसाधन विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक भी भोपाल में लेे रहे हैं।

हरसूद उद्‌वहन व आंवलिया मध्यम सिंचाई प्रोजेक्ट शीघ्र शुरू हो सकते हैं। खालवा उद्‌वहन परियोजना में भी छूटे गांव भी शामिल किए जाने की संभावना है। हरसूद विधानसभा से लगातार 7 बार निर्वाचित व 14 साल केबिनेट मंत्री विजय शाह आगामी चुनाव की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

हरसूद उद्‌वहन, आंवलिया, मध्यम सिंचाई परियोजना से क्रमशः 16 गांव की 5648 व 21 गांवों की 5067 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर सिंचाई 2021 से शुरू हो जाएगी। यह प्रोजेक्ट तकरीबन पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। इसी तरह खालवा माइक्रो व मोरंड-गंजाल प्रोजेक्ट से क्रमशः 69 गांवों की 36 हजार व 53 गांवों की 23 हजार हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि सिंचित होना प्रस्तावित है।

चारों परियोजनाओं को लेकर मंत्री शाह 15 दिसंबर को राजधानी में विभागीय समीक्षा बैठक लेंगे। इससे संभावना है कि स्वीकृत दो बड़ी परियोजना के लिए भूमिपूजन 2021 के पहले महीने में किया जा सकता है।

मंत्री शाह की पहल पर यह गांव होंगे शामिल

होशंगाबाद, हरदा व खंडवा जिले के करीब 167 गांवों के लिए स्वीकृत मोरंड-गंजाल वृहद परियोजना में हरसूद ब्लॉक के एक दर्जन से ज्यादा गांव छूट गए थे। ग्रामीणों की मांग पर मंत्री शाह से उच्च स्तरीय पहल से ग्राम निशानियां, रामपुरी, तोरणिया, छिपीपुरा, डोटखेड़ा, कसरावद, ब्रहमोग्रम, मोही माल व रैयत, नवलपुरा और गोंडियखेड़ा शामिल किए जाने का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा जा चुका है। इसी तरह खालवा वृहद सिंचाई परियोजना में भी वहां के कुछ गांव जोड़े जा सकते हैं।

