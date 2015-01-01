पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास का मौसम:5 माह पहले रोक दिए थे 116 काम चुनाव से पहले ताबड़तोड़ भूमिपूजन

खंडवा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में नगर निगम के नए कार्यालय भवन के लिए सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान, विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा और निवृत्तमान महापौर सुभाष कोठारी ने भूमिपूजन किया।
  • 5.29 करोड़ रुपए से निगम कार्यालय भवन बनेगा
  • कार्यालय भवन के लिए निगम के पास पहले से मौजूद थी
  • संचित निधि और प्रतिमा के लिए सीएम ने दो साल पहले ही दे दी थी राशि

नगर निगम चुनाव की घोषणा होने से ठीक पहले भाजपा के नेता और जनप्रतिनिधि सक्रिय हो गए हैं। एक के बाद एक निर्माण कार्यों के लिए भूमिपूजन किए जा रहे हैं। 116 निर्माण कामों पर 4 जुलाई को निगम मद में पैसा नहीं होने के बहाने रोक लगा दी गई थी।

इसी कारण नए कार्यालय भवन के लिए ठेकेदार को कार्य आदेश देने के बावजूद काम शुरू नहीं किया जा रहा था। वहीं दो साल पहले मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा प्रतिमा के लिए दी गई 50 लाख की राशि से अटल जी की प्रतिमा स्थापना नहीं हो पा रही थी।

शनिवार शाम को सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में 5.29 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से प्रस्तावित नवीन कार्यालय भवन और नागचून पार्क में अटल जी की प्रतिमा के लिए भूमिपूजन सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान ने किया। कार्यालय भवन संचित निधि से बनना प्रस्तावित है। यह राशि पहले से निगम में मौजूद है।

निर्माण कार्यों पर सिर्फ इसलिए रोक लगा दी थी कि विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा और निवृत्तमान महापौर सुभाष कोठारी में समन्वय नहीं था। पिछली परिषद द्वारा स्वीकृत अधिकांश बड़े कामों के लिए राशि उपलब्ध होने के बावजूद रोक लगा दी गई थी।

एक जगह सुविधाएं

सर्वसुविधायुक्त और भूकंपरोधी बनेगा नया कार्यालय भवन

नगर निगम का नया कार्यालय करीब 35 हजार स्क्वेयर फीट में सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में लॉ कॉलेज के पास बनाया जाएगा। सर्वसुविधायुक्त यह भवन चार मंजिला और भूकंपरोधी बनेगा। एक ही छत के नीचे सभी विभाग रहेंगे। वर्तमान में मुख्य कार्यालय, जल और प्रकाश विभाग अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हैं। इस कारण आम लोगों को विभिन्न कामों के लिए मुख्य कार्यालय से शिवाजी चौक और सिविल लाइंस स्थित जोन कार्यालय तक जाना पड़ता है।

ऐसी रहेगी डिजाइन

नए कार्यालय के सभी क्षेत्रों में रहेगा सूर्य का प्रकाश भवन की डिजाइन इस तरह रहेगी कि इसके सभी क्षेत्रों सूर्य का प्रकाश पहुंच सकेगा। भूतल पर पार्किंग व्यवस्था की जाएगी। सभी कर और शुल्क का भुगतान भी किया जा सकेगा। लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था के साथ ही सुविधाघर की व्यवस्था भी रहेगी।

कार्यालय भवन में बगीचा भी बनाया जाएगा। प्रथम तल पर महापौर, निगम अध्यक्ष, निगम आयुक्त के कक्ष व प्रतीक्षालय रहेंगे। -विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के लिए कक्ष और हॉल भी बनाए जाएंगे।

बढ़ेगी आय

निगम को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनाने के लिए लिया था निर्णय शहर के लोगों को एक ही स्थान पर सभी सुविधाएं देने और निगम को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनाने के लिए पिछली निगम परिषद ने नया कार्यालय भवन बनाने का प्रस्ताव स्वीकृत कर निर्णय लिया था। इसके लिए तत्कालीन समय में महापौर सुभाष कोठारी ने सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में जमीन आवंटित करवाकर पुराने भवन वाले स्थान पर पार्किंग स्थल के साथ ही शापिंग कॉम्प्लेस बनाने का सुझाव दिया था। इस स्थान पर करीब 300 दुकानें बनाकर 100 करोड़ से अधिक की आय संभावित है।

संचित निधि से किया जाएगा कार्यालय निर्माण
कार्यालय भवन का निर्माण निगम की संचित निधि से किया जाएगा। काम समय पर शुरू होकर तय समय में पूरा होगा। निगम में यह राशि उपलब्ध है। -हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

