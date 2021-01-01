पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  • 12 Thousand Liters Of Liquor Is Being Produced Daily, Khalwa Police Is Doing The Formalities Of Action

जहरीली शराब:रोजाना 12 हजार लीटर बन रही है हाथभट्‌टी शराब, कार्रवाई की औपचारिकता कर रही खालवा पुलिस

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जहरीली शराब से मुरैना जिले में लोगों की मौत के बाद प्रदेश भर में अवैध शराब के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। आदिवासी ब्लाक खालवा सिर्फ दिखाने के लिए दबिश देकर छोटे लाेगाें पर केस बनाए जा रहे हैं, जबकि स्थिति इसके विपरीत है। ब्लाक 150 गांवों में एक भी ऐसा नहीं है जहां हाथभट्‌टी शराब (महुआ) नहीं बनाई या बेची जाती हो। कुछ गांवों में तो पांच-छह स्थानों पर यह अवैध काम हो रहा है लेकिन खालवा पुलिस जानबूझकर इन्हें अनदेखा कर रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक ब्लाक के गांवों में रोज 12 हजार लीटर शराब की खपत हो जाती है।

आदिवासी ब्लाक खालवा में हाथभट्‌टी शराब गांव-गांव आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रही है। आदिवासियों को 5 लीटर महुआ शराब रखने की छूट है। कुछ लोग इसी आड़ में बड़ी मात्रा में शराब बनाकर बड़ी कमाई कर माफिया बन बैठे हैं। कही कही शराब को ज्यादा नशीली बनाने के लिए यूरिया का उपयोग भी किया जा रहा है। यह लोग आदिवासी भाइयों की जान से खेल रहे हैं। लगभग प्रत्येक गांव में एक-दो जगह हाथभट्‌टी पर शराब बनाई जा रही है। कुछ गांव तो इस अवैध कारोबार के लिए ही जाने जाते हैं। ब्लाक मुख्यालय खालवा में हाथ भट्‌टी शराब तो नहीं बनाई जाती लेकिन कुछ स्थानों पर यह खुलेआम बेची जा रही है। भास्कर ने सोमवार को कुछ गांवों में जाकर इस अवैध कारोबार का जायजा लिया।

खेत और नालों में चलती हैं भटि्टयां, बोतल और चाय के डिस्पोजल में उपलब्ध - ग्राम गारबेड़ी में 5 स्थानों पर हाथभट्‌टी शराब बनाई जा रही है। इनमें मिनाई ढाना में 3 और बेड़ी ढाना में 2 स्थान हैं। मौजवाड़ी में 3, जमनापुर में 2 तथा उदियापुर में 6 स्थानों पर अवैध शराब बनाने के अड्डे हैं। शराब बनाने का समय भी तय है। तड़के 5 से सुबह 9 तथा शाम 4 से 7 बजे तक शराब बनाई जाती है। यह अवैध अड्डे खेतों तथा नालों के किनारे बने हैं। इस शराब की कीमत 100 रुपए में एक बोतल है। गरीब लोगों को चाय के डिस्पोजल में 10 रुपए तथा पानी के डिस्पोजल में 20 रुपए में बेची जा रही है।
शराब बिक्री की जानकारी दें
^हमारी टीम लगातार शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही है। आपको भी जानकारी मिले तो मुझे बताए। जहां भी अवैध शराब बिकेगी, कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
रविन्द्र वास्कले, एसडीओपी, हरसूद

