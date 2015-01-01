पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर उतरे किसान:15 मिनट हाईवे जाम, 200 किसान भी नहीं आए रोकने पहुंचे थे 100 अफसर और पुलिसकर्मी

किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ खंडवा, खरगोन व बुरहानपुर के किसानों ने मंगलवार दोपहर इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर 15 मिनट तक धरना प्रदर्शन कर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर आंदोलन समाप्त कर दिया। इससे पहले छैगांवमाखन मंडी प्रांगण में दो घंटे तक सभा का आयोजन किया गया। धरना प्रदर्शन में पांच जिलों के करीब 2 हजार किसानों के शामिल होने का दावा था, लेकिन 200 किसान भी शामिल नहीं हुए, जबकि 100 से अधिक अधिकारी व पुलिसकर्मी व्यवस्था संभालने पहुंचे थे।

सभा के बाद दोपहर दो बजे अधिकारियों के कहने पर पदाधिकारी हाईवे के तिराहे पर पहुंचे। यहां दस मिनट नारेबाजी कर सड़क पर बैठ गए। कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी के समक्ष ज्ञापन का वाचन किया। करीब 15 मिनट तक सड़क पर बैठने के बाद सभी किसानों को अपने-अपने घर जाने की अपील की और धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त हो गया।

हल नहीं तो फिर सड़कों पर आएंगे

प्रदर्शन में प्रदेश मंत्री दिनेश पाटीदार, मालवा प्रांत महामंत्री नारायण यादव, प्रांत कोषाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मी नारायण पटेल, खंडवा जिला अध्यक्ष धरम पटेल, भाकिसं संयोजक सुभाष पटेल व पदाधिकारियों ने कलेक्टर को चेतावनी दी कि इन मांगों को लेकर समाधान नहीं किया गया तो पूरे प्रदेश की सड़कों पर संघ दिखाई देगा।

सभी ग्रेड का कपास खरीदा जाए

पदाधिकारियों ने कलेक्टर से कहा सीसीआई शत प्रतिशत समर्थन मूल्य पर सभी ग्रेड का का कपास खरीदी करें। दो साल से खराब हो रही मिर्च फसल का सर्वे व मुआवजा तत्काल दिलाया जाए। 2019 की मुआवजा राशि किसान के खाते में डाली जाए। समर्थन मूल्य पर सभी फसलों की खरीदी को लेकर कानून बनाएं।

दोपहर दो बजे कलेक्टर भी पहुंच गए थे धरना स्थल, किसानों से की चर्चा

प्रदर्शन स्थल पर अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों की संख्या मिलाकर 100 से ज्यादा थी। कलेक्टर, एडीएम, एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, एएसपी, डीएसपी, सीएसपी सहित अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सुबह 11 बजे छैगांवमाखन पहुंच गए थे। दोपहर दो बजे कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी, एएसपी प्रकाश परिहार, सीमा अलावा, सीएसपी ललित गठरे भी छैगांवमाखन पहुंचे।

इसलिए प्रदर्शन

किसान संघ संयोजक सुभाष पटेल ने बताया 2019 में बारिश से मिर्च फसल बर्बाद हो गई। सर्वे के प्रकरण तैयार हुए। किसानों को थोड़ी-बहुत राशि मिली। अगर सभी किसानों की बात करें तो करीब 500 करोड़ रुपए मुआवजा बाकी है। इस साल भी मिर्च फसल खराब हुई है। प्रशासन ने सर्वे कराया, लेकिन किसानों के खाते में एक रुपया भी नहीं आया।

