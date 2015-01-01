पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:एम राशन मित्र के सर्वे में पकड़ाए 22 हजार फर्जी गरीब परिवार, कुछ पात्रों को भी किया बाहर

खंडवा
  • एक ही सदस्य ने दो-दो दुकानों पर करा रखा था सत्यापन
  • बायोमैट्रिक सर्वे में आधार लिंक करने पर पकड़ाए, सर्वे में सैकड़ों मजदूर व सब्जी बेचने वालों को भी अपात्र बता दिया

गरीब बनकर सस्ता राशन लेने वाले 22 हजार परिवारों का दाना पानी राशन दुकानों से बंद हो गया। दो-दो कंट्रोल दुकानों पर सत्यापन होने से 1.50 लाख सदस्यों को भी बाहर कर दिया गया। इसमें ऐसे मजदूर, सब्जी बेचने वालों के परिवार व सदस्यों काे भी राशन मिलना बंद हो गया, जो वास्तव में गरीब और पात्र थे। प्रदेश सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में ऐसे अपात्रों को पकड़ने के लिए एम राशन मित्र सर्वे शुरू किया था, जो सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली से सहकारी उचित मूल्य की दुकानों से गेहूं, चावल, शकर, नमक, चना आदि सस्ता राशन ले रहे थे। सर्वे खंडवा जिले में भी हुआ, जिसमें जिले के 2.40 लाख परिवारों में से 22 हजार परिवार व 1.50 उपभोक्ताओं को अपात्र बताया गया। इनमें ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं को भी शामिल कर लिया गया जो वास्तव में गरीब और सस्ते राशन के हकदार थे।

1.50 लाख उपभोक्ताओं में मजदूर-सब्जी बेचने वाले भी
राशन मित्र सर्वे क्या हुआ कई मजदूर व सब्जी बेचकर गुजारा करने वालों का निवाला छिन गया। बंगाली कालोनी निवासी अनिल राय ने बताया वे हर दिन साइकिल पर सब्जी बेचते हैं जिससे परिवार चलता है। पास ही की राशन दुकान से 14 साल से अंत्योदय कार्ड से उन्हें सस्ता राशन मिल रहा था। पिछले महीने जब वे दुकान पर राशन लेने गए तो पीडीएस मशीन पर उनकी समग्र आईडी नहीं आई। विभाग गए तो पता चला उन्हें राशन मिलना बंद हो गया। ऐसे ही अशोक खांडेकर (60) साल के साथ हुआ। अशाेक ने बताया वे ठेला चलाकर मजदूरी करते हैं। सिंघाड़ तलाई की कंट्रोल दुकान से 16 साल से अनाज ले रहे थे। सर्वे में उनका राशन भी बंद हो गया।

2.40 लाख में से 22 हजार परिवार बाहर हो गए
जिले में 2.40 लाख परिवार सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के तहत कंट्रोल दुकानों से सस्ता राशन लेते थे। सर्वे के बाद अब इनकी संख्या घटकर 2.18 लाख रह गई है। यानी 22 हजार परिवार अपात्र निकले जो गरीब बनकर शासन की योजना का लाभ ले रहे थे।

पति को मिल रहा : मां और बेटे का राशन बंद हुआ
अपात्रों को बाहर करने के साथ सर्वे में सदस्यों की संख्या भी कम की गई। लोकमान्य तिलक वार्ड के उपभोक्ता अकरम खान ने बताया पहले उनके, पत्नी सना व बेटे तौसिफ तीनों के नाम से राशन मिल रहा था। सर्वे के बाद पत्नी व बेटे का राशन बंद हो गया। मजदूर अहमद खान (57) निवासी बंगाली कॉलोनी ने बताया 8 सदस्यों को राशन मिलता था। अब केवल पांच को ही राशन मिल रहा है।

मैपिंग में पकड़ाए : दो-दो दुकानों से ले रहे थे राशन
जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी आरके शुक्ला ने बताया जिले के 2.40 लाख परिवारों में 11 लाख उपभोक्ता थे, जो सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली में सस्ता राशन ले रहे थे। सर्वे में 1.50 लाख उपभोक्ता आधार मैपिंग में पकड़ा गए। इनमें से ऐसे कई उपभोक्ता थे जिन्होंने दो-दो राशन दुकानों पर अपना सत्यापन करा रखा था। जब बायोमैट्रिक सर्वे हुआ तो इनका एक ही आधार नंबर निकला। ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं की एक दुकान की पात्रता समाप्त कर दी गई।

