कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना से 25 साल के मरीज की मौत, अबतक 59 मरीजों की हो चुकी है इलाज के दौरान मौत

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक मरीज ने जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन में दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 59 पर पहुंच गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक छीपा कॉलोनी निवासी 25 साल के इखलाख की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर 7 दिसंबर को जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया था। जहां इलाज के दौरान 9 दिसंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई।

मौसम का असर
मावठे की बारिश के बाद मौसम में आए बदलाव से सर्दी-बुखार व खांसी के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका है। कोरोना के इस दौर में सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार होने पर निजी हॉस्पिटल की जगह जिला अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक आकर इलाज कराना चाहिए।

यहां सुबह 8 से रात 8 बजे तक इलाज के लिए डॉक्टर व जांच करने वाला स्टाफ मौजूद रहता है। वहीं सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक फीवर क्लीनिक में इलाज करा सकते हैं।

