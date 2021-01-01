पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट 2021-22:ब्रॉडगेज के लिए 250 करोड़ स्वीकृत, पिछले साल से 6 प्रतिशत ज्यादा

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्चिम रेलवे के चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट्स में सबसे ज्यादा राशि रतलाम-महू-खंडवा-अकोला गेज परिवर्तन के लिए स्वीकृत हुई है

बजट 2021-22 में रतलाम-महू-खंडवा-अकोला गेज परिवर्तन के लिए 250 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। यह पिछले साल से 6 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। पिछले साल 235 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए थे। पश्चिम रेलवे के चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट्स में बजट में सबसे ज्यादा राशि महू-खंडवा-अकोला गेज परिवर्तन के लिए ही मिली है। जबकि इंदौर-दाहोद के लिए 20 करोड़ और छोटा उदयपुर के लिए 60 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुए हैं। इस बजट में स्वीकृत राशि से महू-सनावद के बीच गेज परिवर्तन का काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। 2023 तक प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है।

कब- कब कितना मिला बजट

  • 250 करोड़ रुपए 17-18 में
  • 18 करोड़ रु. 18-19 में स्वीकृत
  • 355 करोड़ रुपए 19-20 में
  • 235 करोड़ रुपए 20-21 में
  • 250 करोड़ रुपए 21-22 में

मप्र में इस सेक्शन में काम बाकी : सनावद-महू, खंडवा-आकोट (महाराष्ट्र) के बीच।

महाराष्ट्र में इस सेक्शन का काम बाकी : आकोट से खंडवा तक।

यहां काम हो चुका : आकोट से हैदराबाद तक ब्रॉडगेज का काम पूरा हो चुका है। इस पर ट्रेनों का संचालन भी शुरू कर दिया गया है।

पांच बार के बजट में अब तक 1058 करोड़ रुपए मिल चुके
2008 में रतलाम-महू-खंडवा-अकोला गेज परिवर्तन के लिए स्वीकृति दी थी। इस प्रोजेक्ट की लागत तब 1472 करोड़ थी। 2011-12 में खंडवा-इंदौर सेक्शन में गेज कन्वर्जन के लिए 1370 करोड़ का बजट बनाया गया था। यह 2018-19 में बढ़कर 1600 करोड़ तक पहुंच गया। पिछले पांच बजट में कुल स्वीकृत राशि 1058 करोड़ हो चुकी है।

सनावद-महू का तेज होगा काम
जनमंच के चंद्रकुमार सांड और मनोज सोनी का कहना है कोरोना काल की विषम परिस्थिति में गेज कन्वर्जन के लिए इतनी बड़ी राशि स्वीकृत करना प्रोजेक्ट की गति के लिए बेहतर है। इससे सनावद से महू के बीच 90 किमी गेज परिवर्तन तेजी से होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser