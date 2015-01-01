पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तीय वर्ष 2020 -21:मार्च तक वसूलना है 29 करोड़ बकाया संपत्ति और जलकर, सख्ती से काटे नल कनेक्शन

खंडवा25 मिनट पहले
संपत्ति, जलकर और दुकान किराया की बकाया राशि 29 करोड़ 51 लाख 10 हजार 450 रुपए 31 मार्च तक वसूलना है। शासन द्वारा कोरोनाकाल की दृष्टि से राजस्व करो में दी गई छूट की समयावधि 31 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो जाएगी। इसलिए करदाताओं को समझाइश दें कि निगम द्वारा दी जा रही अधिभार छूट का लाभ लें। वित्तीय वर्ष 2020 -21 के राजस्व वसूली और दुकान किराया की वार्ड वार समीक्षा करते हुए यह बात बुधवार दोपहर आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जसवाड़ी रोड के चीरा खदान में एकीकृत आवास एवं मलिन बस्ती विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत बनाई मल्टी कॉम्प्लेक्स के जलकर उपभोक्ताओं से सख्ती से बकाया वसूली करें। जो लोग बकाया राशि जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं उनके नल संयोजन तत्काल काट दिए जाए। 522 ट्रेड लाइसेंस जारी किए और 2 लाख 5 हजार वसूल किए : उपायुक्त ने बताया कि 1 अप्रैल 2020 से 15 दिसंबर तक 522 ट्रेड लाइसेंस जारी किए तथा 2 लाख 5 हजार 88 रुपए की वसूल किए। बाजार विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने 15 दिसंबर तक 1 करोड़ 12 लाख 91 हजार 469 रुपए दुकान किराए के रूप में वसूले हैं। अधिक वसूली करने पर दिया पुरस्कार, कम वसूली पर रोका वेतन : तीन महीने में सबसे अधिक राजस्व वसूली करने वाले कर्मचारी गणेश तिरोले को निगमायुक्त ने एक हजार रुपए नगद देकर पुरस्कृत किया। कम वसूली पर सुदेश पाल का वेतन रोकने और अंकित तिवारी के स्थानांतरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

साढ़े सात महीने में 8 करोड़ 65 लाख रुपए वसूले
उपायुक्त दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2020 21 में संपत्ति कर, जलकर और निगम स्वामित्व की दुकानों से कुल 38 करोड़ 16 लाख 50 हजार 87 रुपए की वसूली करनी थी। राजस्व विभाग के अमले ने 1 अप्रैल से 15 दिसंबर तक 8 करोड़ 65 लाख 39 हजार 636 रुपए की कुल राजस्व वसूली की है। 31 मार्च तक शेष राशि वसूलना है।

