पहली बार पढ़िए...:तीन जिलों के 339 गांव अपने हिस्से ‘अंधेरा’ लेकर प्रदेश के कई शहरों को कर रहे रोशन

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन से तीन मंजिला नीचे से कैसे शुरू होता है बिजली बनने का सफर
  • इंदिरा सागर बांध की तस्वीरें जो सिर्फ भास्कर में प्रकाशित हो रही हैं, भास्कर ने कवरेज के लिए विशेष अनुमति ली...

जिले के हरसूद और उसके आसपास के 250, हरदा जिले के 48 और देवास के 41 गांवों को हमेशा के लिए डूब में लाने वाले इंदिरा सागर बांध के कारण कई लोगों को अपना सबकुछ छोड़ना पड़ा, लेकिन इससे पैदा होने वाली बिजली से आज प्रदेश के कई शहर रौशन हो रहे हैं। इसके पीछे 56 सौ परिवारों ने अपनी खुशियों की आहुतियां दी है। जब हम इस बांध से बनने वाली बिजली की प्रक्रिया जानने और फोटोग्राफ करने परियोजना पहुंचे तो हमें कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था से होकर गुजरना पड़ा। हालांकि हमने इसकी अनुमति भी ले ली थी, लेकिन चप्पे-चप्पे पर हमारी जांच होना यह सुरक्षा प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा है। खैर, हम जमीनी सतह से लगभग दो मंजिला नीचे पहुंचे, जहां इतनी तेज आवाज थी कि एक-दूसरे से बात करने के लिए जोर से बोलना पड़ रहा था। कुछ बातें तब भी समझ नहीं आ रही थीं। यहां फिर हमें सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने रोका। हमारे साथ आए परियोजना अधिकारी ने अनुमति की बात कही, तब आगे जाने दिया। थोड़ी दूर बढ़े ही थे कि टरबाइन की थर्राहट पैरों में महसूस हुई। कुछ ही देर में ऐसा लगा जैसे पैरों पर अनगिनत चींटियां चल रही हो। यहां से हम टरबाइन नंबर एक की ओर बढ़े। सीढ़ियों से होते हुए एक मंजिल और नीचे उतरे। यहां अंडर ग्राउंड पाइप के माध्यम से पानी गिरने पर टरबाइन तेजी से घूम रही थी। यहां से बिजली बनकर तीन तारों के माध्यम से जनरेटर तक पहुंच रही थी। यहां से हाई वोल्टेज पर डालने के बाद ट्रांसफार्मर पर पहुंचाई जाती है। हमने यहां जाने की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन अधिकारी ने इनकार करते हुए, नहीं, वहां बहुत गर्मी होती है। उसे आप सहन नहीं कर पाएंगे। हालांकि एक्सपर्ट की टीम वहां काम करती है और उन्हें इसकी आदत हो गई है। यहां से दो लाइन इंदौर, 3 लाइन नागदा और 1 लाइन सतपुड़ा के लिए बिजली पहुंचाती है।

23 अक्टूबर 1984 काे भारत की तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ने परियाेजना की आधारशिला रखी थी।

1000 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन की क्षमता।

2698 मिलियन यूनिट सालाना बिजली बनाई जाती है।

653 मी. लंबाई और 92 मी. ऊंचाई है बांध की।

14 लाख घनमी. कंक्रीटिंग की है बांध में।

20 मीटर चौड़े व 17 मीटर ऊंचे आकार के 20 रेडिएल गेट लगाये गए हैं जल नियंत्रण के लिए।

ऐसे बनती है बिजली
विद्युत गृह में 125 मेगावाट के 8 फ्रांसिस टरबाइन स्थापित किए गए हैं। हेड रेस चैनल 530 मीटर लंबी, 75 मीटर चौड़ी तथा 50 मीटर गहरी है, जिसकी कुल जल बहाव क्षमता 2200 घन मीटर प्रति सेकंड है। इंटेक स्ट्रक्चर से जल 8 मीटर व्यास तथा 157 मीटर लंबी पैनस्टोक से टरबाइन में प्रवेश करता है। प्रत्येक पैनस्टोक की अधिकतम जल बहाव क्षमता 275 घन मीटर प्रति सेकंड है। विद्युत उत्पादन के बाद पानी को 850 मीटर लंबी टेल रेस चैनल द्वारा पुनः नर्मदा में प्रवाहित करते हैं। इस प्रक्रिया के बाद बिजली को ट्रांसमिशन लाइनों के माध्यम से समुदायों में स्थानांतरित कर दिया जाता है।

