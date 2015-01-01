पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यह कैसी शिक्षा?:350 छात्राएं, एक शिक्षक; बिना पढ़ाई छात्राएं खुद कर रहीं रिवीजन

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में सिर्फ प्राचार्य पदस्थ, कागजी खानापूर्ति करें या छात्राओं को पढ़ाएं

कोविड-19 में अनलॉक के करीब दो माह बाद शासन ने हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी। विद्यार्थी मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कर स्कूल पहुंच भी रहे हैं, लेकिन उनकी पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही है। कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में छात्राओं की संख्या तो 350 है, लेकिन शिक्षक के नाम पर एकमात्र प्राचार्य ही पदस्थ है। वे अधिकांश समय विभागीय पत्राचार, बैठक व अन्य खानापूर्ति में व्यस्त रहते हैं। छात्राओं की पढ़ाई तो हुई नहीं, अब वे खुद कक्षा में बैठकर रिवीजन कर रही हैं। प्राचार्य द्वारा फिलहाल 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के फार्म भरने का काम किया जा रहा है।
छात्राओं ने बताया हमारी पढ़ाई जितनी कोरोना वायरस के कारण प्रभावित हुई है, उतनी ही शिक्षा विभाग की लापरवाही से भी है। यहां सालभर पहले 7 शिक्षक पदस्थ थे, लेकिन कमलनाथ सरकार के दौरान सभी ने तबादला करा लिया। प्राचार्य का भी तबादला हो चुका था, लेकिन एक भी शिक्षक नहीं होने से वे रिलीव नहीं हो सके। विभाग ने इस स्कूल में एक भी शिक्षक भेजना उचित नहीं समझा। अतिथि शिक्षकों की भर्ती भी नहीं की है। अब प्राचार्य विभागीय पत्राचार का जवाब देंगे, फार्म भरेंगे या हमें पढ़ाएंगे। पढ़ाएंगे भी तो कितने विषय के साथ न्याय कर सकेंगे। हमारा पूरा साल ही बिगड़ रहा है।
बिना शिक्षक अंग्रेजी माध्यम शुरू करने की तैयारी
सूत्रों के अनुसार शिक्षा विभाग बीड़ में पहली से लेकर 12वीं तक अंग्रेजी माध्यम का स्कूल खोलने कि तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके लिए बीएसी व बीआरसी सर्वे भी कर चुके हैं। इसके लिए कन्या हायर सेकंडरी का ही चयन किया गया है। अब डीईओ सत्यापन करने आएंगे। अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल में 5 किमी के दायरे के गांवों के विद्यार्थी प्रवेश पा सकेंगे। ग्रामीणों का कहना है सरकार से हिंदी माध्यम के स्कूल तो ढंग से चल नहीं रहे, अंग्रेजी माध्यम का क्या होगा, ईश्वर ही मालिक है।
जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी किया निराश
गांव में सत्ताधारी दल के कुछ जनप्रतिनिधि भी पार्टी पदाधिकारी हैं। वे सांसद-विधायक से बात कर सकते हैं। उन्हें स्कूल के कार्यक्रमों में बतौर अतिथि आमंत्रित भी किया जाता है। छात्राएं उन्हें कई बार शिक्षकों की कमी की समस्या बता चुकी हैं लेकिन सिर्फ आश्वासन ही मिला है। सभी शिक्षक तबादला करा एक-एक कर चले गए, लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि कुछ नहीं कर सके। परिणामस्वरूप कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल लगभग शिक्षक विहीन हो गया है।
मांग पत्र भेजा है
^स्कूल में मैं अकेला ही हूं। मुझे अभी 10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा फार्म भरना है। नई भर्ती नहीं हो पाई है। अतिथि शिक्षकों के लिए भी फंड नहीं है। मैंने विभाग को शिक्षकों की कमी दूर करने का मांग पत्र भेजा है।
अर्जुन दांगोड़े, प्राचार्य
डीईओ को बता चुके हैं
^मेरे पास शिक्षकों के तबादले का अधिकार नहीं है। शिक्षकों की पूर्ति उच्च अधिकारी ही कर सकते हैं। डीईओ को समस्या से अवगत करा चुके हैं। प्राचार्य से कहा है कि किसी भी मद का फंड है तो अतिथि की भर्ती कर लें।
सेवला सोलंकी, बीईओ, पुनासा

