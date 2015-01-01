पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न:4 दिन में 44 पॉजिटिव मिले, आंकड़ों और तस्वीरों से अब तो लीजिए सबक

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली की खरीदी में जिन्होंने सतर्कता नहीं बरती, वे पॉजिटिव हो रहे

कोरोना काल के दौरान हुए विधानसभा उपचुनाव में राजनीतिक रैलियां, प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार में उमड़ी भीड़ और दिवाली की खरीदारी में मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी का पालन नहीं करना परेशानी का सबब बन सकता है। सरकार ने भी कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए प्रदेश में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। खंडवा में भी खतरा टला नहीं है इसलिए जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस ने भी मास्क को लेकर सख्ती दिखाना शुरू कर दी है। हमारे यहां अब तक 1937 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 55 की मौत हो गई। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 78 है। दीवाली के बाद चार दिन में 44 व पिछले 24 घंटों में जिले में 12 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। बावजूद इसके लोग मास्क पहनना ही भूल गए हैं। रोजाना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

ये तस्वीर नहीं सबक... सावधानी के बाद भी अपनों को खोया
ये है रितेश विधाणी का मेडिकल स्टोर। कोरोना काल में इन्होंने अपने पिता शंकरलालजी विधाणी व भाई संजय विधाणी को खो दिया। कोरोना की शुरूआत से ही सावधानीपूर्वक पूरा परिवार लोगों की सेवा में लगा हुआ था। संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोगों को मास्क सैनिटाइजर वितरण के साथ ही खुद भी सावधानी बरत रहे थे। उन्होंने अपने मेडिकल स्टोर पर इस तरह कांच का कैबिन बनवाया। बावजूद इसके उनके पिता व भाई कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए। पिता शंकरलालजी को 7 सितंबर को हल्का बुखार आया। तीन दिन घर पर दवाई लेने के बाद चौथे दिन इंदौर जाकर जांच कराई। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इसके बाद संजय विधाणी की भी मौत हो गई। इतनी सतर्कता और सावधानी के बाद कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए तो हमें ऐसी लापरवाही नहीं बरतना चाहिए।

भूलिए मत... लॉकडाउन खुला तो डर था इसलिए बचे रहे
तीन महीने लॉकडाउन रहा। एक जून को हुए अनलॉक के बाद सरकार ने गाइडलाइन तय की कि शहर में 10 जून के बाद बाजार खुले। लोगों ने दुकान खोली तो काफी अनुशासन दिखाई दिया। धीरे-धीरे सब कुछ पहले जैसा हो गया। ये चित्र बुधवारा बाजार स्थित एक खाद्य सामग्री दुकान का है। इस तरह अन्य व्यवसायियों ने भी गाइडलाइन का पालन किया। लोग बिना मास्क बाहर नहीं निकलते थे। जिनके मुंह पर मास्क नहीं होता तो दुकानदार भी उन्हें टाेकते कई तो बगैर सामान दिए ही खाली हाथ वापस कर देते थे। अगर इसी तरह की सख्ती जारी रहती तो शायद कोरोना का दूसरा दौर नहीं आता। खंडवा जिला अब भी खतरे से बाहर है। हमें सावधानी बरतनी होगी। खुद भी मास्क लगाएं और दूसरों को भी ताकीद करें।

टला नहीं है खतरा... अब भी नहीं सुधर रहे, इसलिए बढ़ रहे मरीज
कोरोना को लेकर 1 जून के बाद से प्रशासन ने जैसे-जैसे ढील दी तो लोगों ने भी मास्क लगाना बंद कर दिया। मुख्य बाजार व सार्वजनिक जगहों पर भी लोग परिवार सहित बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस के बेधड़क आवाजाही कर बाजार में ही बगैर मास्क के बतिया रहे हैं। शहर के बांबे बाजार में शनिवार दोपहर 1.30 बजे रेडीमेड व अन्य दुकानों के बाहर ये माहौल था। यहां पर न तो दुकानदार मास्क पहने हुए थे न ही ग्राहक इक्का-दुक्का लोग मास्क व गमछा लगाए हुए थे। पहले तो लोग मास्क को लेकर एक दूसरे को टोका करते थे। ये लापरवाही ही संक्रमण फैलाएगी। दीवाली की खरीदी में जिन लोगों ने लापरवाही की है वो अब संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। इसलिए आप सावधान रहें। मास्क लगाए बिना घर से बाहर न निकलें।

