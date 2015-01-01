पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:550 आयकर दाता, सरकारी कर्मियों ने ले ली 1.80 करोड़ की किसान सम्मान निधि

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • झूठे घोषणा-पत्र भरकर शासन की योजना का फायदा उठाया
  • जांच के बाद 70 प्रतिशत लोगों ने लौटाए 1.25 करोड़ रुपए

किसान सम्मान निधि पाने के लिए आयकर भरने व पेंशन लेने वाले किसान व उनके परिजन ने भी झूठे घोषणा-पत्र भर दिए। शासन के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने लाभार्थियों की मैपिंग की तो 350 आयकरदाता व 200 सरकारी कर्मचारी, पेंशनर्स ऐसे निकले जिन्होंने घोषणा-पत्र में आयकरदाता होने की जानकारी छुपाई। टीम ने जब सख्ती दिखाई तो इनमें से 70% ने सम्मान निधि की राशि शासन को लौटा दी।

मोदी सरकार द्वारा पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना 24 फरवरी 2019 को शुरू की गई थी। इस योजना में उन किसानों को राहत दी जाती है जिनके पास खुद के बहुत कम खेत हों, जो दूसरों के खेत में मजदूरी करते हैं, स्वयं आयकरदाता व पेंशनर्स ना हो। ऐसे किसानों को योजना के तहत सरकार किसानों के बैंक खातों में हर साल 6000 रु. जमा करती है। यह राशि तीन बराबर किस्तों में किसानों के खाते में डाली जाती है। जब शासन काे जानकारी मिली कि कुछ लोगों ने इस योजना का फायदा उठाया और झूठे घोषणा-पत्र भरकर अपने खातों में राशि डलवा ली। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की तैयारी की।

योजना- गरीब किसानों को दी जाती है मदद
आधार मैपिंग से हितग्राहियों का रिकॉर्ड चेक किया तो सामने आया फर्जीवाड़ा
तहसीलदार प्रतापसिंह अगास्या ने बताया कि जब योजना शुरू हुई थी तब जिले के शासकीय सेवक, पेंशनर्स व करदाता किसानों ने भी घोषण-पत्र भरे थे और स्वयं के आयकर दाता होने की जानकारी छुपाई थी। शासन के निर्देश पर जब आधार सीडिंग से इनकम टैक्स के रिकार्ड चैक किए तो ऐसे लोगों के द्वारा झूठे घोषणा-पत्र भरे जाने की जानकारी सामने आई। पूरे जिले में अब तक 350 आयकर दाता व 200 शासकीय सेवक, पेंशनर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है।

जो वास्तव में हितग्राही, उनके खाते ही सील कर दिए
ग्राम परेठी के किसान सखाराम, पत्नी प्रेमबाई सहित 9, जबकि तलवड़िया सहित जिलेभर के कई किसान ऐसे हैं, जिनके बैंक खाते सील कर दिए गए। खंडवा तहसीलदार ने ग्रामीण झाबुआ बैंक सहित अन्य बैंक शाखाओं को निर्देश दिए हैं कि ये लोग किसान सम्मान निधि के लिए अपात्र की श्रेणी में आते हैं इसलिए इनके आहरण पर रोक लगाई जाए।

प्रशासन ने 1.80 करोड़ रु. में से 1.25 करोड़ वसूले
जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने अब तक की कार्रवाई में झूठे घोषणा-पत्र भरने वाले 550 ऐसे लोगों को पकड़ा है, जिनके खातों में 6 हजार रुपए की छह किस्तें जमा हो चुकी थी। यानी इन लोगों के खातों में 1.80 करोड़ रुपए जमा हो चुके थे। कार्रवाई के डर से इनमें से 70 प्रतिशत लोगों ने 1.25 करोड़ रुपए की राशि डिमांड ड्राफ्ट के माध्यम से शासन को जमा भी करा दी है।

