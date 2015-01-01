पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम स्वनिधि:ऋण देना है 6 हजार लोगों को, मिला 2744 को ही

खंडवा25 मिनट पहले
  • पीएम स्वनिधि क्योंकि फाइनेंस कंपनियों से सामान खरीदकर समय पर किस्त जमा नहीं की

प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना के तहत शहर के छह हजार लोगों को 10 हजार रुपए का ऋण दिलाए जाने का लक्ष्य है, लेकिन निगम अब तक 2 हजार 744 लोगों को ही बैंकों से ऋण दिला सका है। जबकि 4 हजार 515 लोग अब तक ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर फार्म जमा कर चुके हैं। इसमें से 3 हजार 497 लोगों के ऋण स्वीकृत हो चुके हैं।

इसके बावजूद 753 लोगों को भी तक ऋण नहीं मिल पाया है। ये वे लोग हैं जिनके खाते निजी बैंकों में है या जिन्होंने निजी फाइनेंस कंपनियों से सामान खरीदने के बाद किसी कारणवश समय पर किस्तें नहीं जमा की। यह है पीएम स्वनिधि योजना : 58 वर्ष आयु तक के लोगों को ही ऋण दिया जा रहा है। एक व्यक्ति को 10 हजार का ऋण निगम के माध्यम से मिल रहा है। ऋण पर सात प्रतिशत ब्याज केंद्र सरकार देगी। 5% ब्याज की राशि राज्य सरकार भरेगी। ऋण लेने वाले लोग बैंक को डिजिटल पेमेंट करते हैं तो 100 रु. महीना प्रोत्साहन राशि मिलेगी। एक साल में 1200 रुपए का लाभ ऋण लेने वाले को मिलेगा।

आवेदन स्वीकृत होने पर प्रकरण उसी बैंक में चला जाता है जहां संबंधित व्यक्ति का खाता है। कुछ बैंक में लक्ष्य से अधिक आवेदन पहुंचने या संबंधित व्यक्ति का सिविल खराब होने के कारण भी प्रकरण स्वीकृत नहीं हो पाए हैं।-
हिमांशु भट्ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

इन बैंकों से ऋ ण मिलने में हो रही है समस्या
पीएम स्वनिधि के लिए आईडी एससी बैंक, आईसीआईसी बैंक, बंधन बैंक, एयू बैंक, एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक, एचडीएफसी बैंक से ऋण लेने में समस्या हो रही है। इन बैंकों से या तो सीमित लोगों के ऋण स्वीकृत हुए हैं या फिर बैंकों ने व्यवस्था सेंट्रलाइज होने की बात कहकर निगम से स्वीकृति मिलने के बावजूद ऋण देने से मना कर दिया है। एक बैंक से करीब 200 लोगों को ऋण दिलाने का लक्ष्य है। शहर में करीब 32 बैंक हैं।

यह हुआ अब तक
कलेक्टर और एसडीएम निगम को लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए निर्देश दे चुके हैं। एलडीएम भी संबंधित बैंकों को निर्देश दे चुके हैं।
यह होगा आगे
{प्रमुख सचिव स्तर से भी इसके लिए निगमों को निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। स्वनिधि की राशि नहीं देने वाले बैंकों में जमा शासकीय योजनाओं की राशि निकाली जाए। जल्दी ही ऑनलाइन पोर्टल फिर खुलने की संभावना है। जो लोग आवेदन नहीं कर सके,वे योजना के तहत आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

