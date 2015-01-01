पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • 65 Crore Lights Drinking Water Scheme Benefited 4 Villages From December 15, Harsud Evolution Testing Also This Week

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:65 करोड़ की रोशनी पेयजल याेजना से 15 दिसंबर तक 4 गांवों को लाभ, हरसूद उद्‌वहन की टेस्टिंग भी इसी सप्ताह

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हरसूद उद्‌वहन से 16 गांवों की 5648 हेक्टेयर भूमि सिंचाई की तारीख इसी माह के अंत तक तय होगी

इंदिरा सागर बांध परियोजना से प्रभावित हरसूद क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। 65 करोड़ की रोशनी पेयजल याेजना से 15 दिसंबर तक 4 गांवों को लाभ हाेगा। इसी तरह 100 करोड़ के हरसूद उद्वहन की फाइनल टेस्टिंग इसी सप्ताह हाे जाएगी। रोशनी परियाेजना से हरसूद व खालवा ब्लॉक के 2-2 गांव को 15 दिसंबर से घर-घर फिल्टर पानी पहुंचाने की तैयारी चल रही है। वहीं हरसूद मुख्यालय से सटे 16 गांवों की 5648 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि सिंचाई के लिए भी फाइनल टेस्टिंग इसी सप्ताह हाेगी। एशिया के सबसे बड़े मीठे पानी के जलाशय से डेढ़ दशक बाद डूब प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लोगों को पेयजल व सिंचाई का लाभ मिलने की तैयारी से ग्रामीणों व खासकर किसानों में खुशी है। इन योजनाओं से इन योजनाओं के शुरू होने के बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों को मोरंड-गंजाल तथा खालवा वृहद सिंचाई योजना के कार्य आरंभ होने का इंतजार रहेगा। यह दोनों योजनाओं से हरसूद-खालवा क्षेत्र की 70 फीसदी कृषि भूमि सिंचित होगी।

रोशनी पेयजल योजना : 28 गांवाें में 13 हजार कनेक्शन, 40 हजार की आबादी को शुद्ध पानी

2014 में शुरू हुई रोशनी पेयजल योजना पहले सिर्फ 11 गांव के लिए बनी थी। पानी भी रोशनी के पास घोड़ा पछाड़ नदी पर बांध बनाकर लाना था। ओवर हेड टैंक, पाइप लाइन बिछाई के बाद उसने 17 गांव और जोड़कर चारखेड़ा छोटी तवा नदी से पानी लेे जाना तय हुआ। योजना में हरसूद बायपास के पास 8.5 एमएलडी का फिल्टर प्लांट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। 23 ओवर हेड टैंक जिनसे 28 गांवाें के 13 हजार घरों तक पूरे प्रेशर से शुद्ध पेयजल पहुंच सके। काम पूर्ण होने का अंतिम दौर चल रहा है। ठेकेदार कंपनी काे निर्देश है कि 15 दिसंबर तक 4-5 गांव में पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट से उपलब्ध हो जाना चाहिए। एजेंसी इसी लक्ष्य की दृष्टि से ग्राम चारखेड़ा, सडीयापनी, आशापुर व जाेगीबेड़ा के 3 हजार से ज्यादा ग्रामीण परिवारों को 15 दिसंबर तक फिल्टर पानी घर घर पहुंचा देगी। बेहतर जल प्रदाय व्यवस्था के लिए प्रोजेक्ट में 34-40 किमी मेन ग्रेविटी पाइप लाइन व 90-95 किमी डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन का जाल बिछाया गया है।

फरवरी अंत तक घर-घर शुद्ध पेयजल सप्लाई कराएंगे
^रोशनी पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट से पहले चरण में चारखेड़ा, सड़ियापानी, आशापुर व जोगीबेड़ा में 15 दिसंबर पर जल प्रदाय का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। शेष 24 गांवों में फरवरी अंत तक घर-घर शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा।
राघव अघिवाल, काे-ऑर्डिनेटर एड्रोइट एसोसिएट, इंदौर

हरसूद सूक्ष्म उद्‌वहन सिंचाई योजना : 16 गांवों की 5648 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि सिंचित होगी

हरसूद उद्वहन प्रोजेक्ट में मेन ग्रेविटी पाइप लाइन से पंप हाउस (फेस -1) की टेस्टिंग हो चुकी है। अब बारी है डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन पाइप लाइन की टेस्टिंग की। किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि नवंबर के अंतिम हफ्ते में दोनों पंप हाउस से खेतों तक बिछाई गई सिंचाई की पाइप लाइन में पानी छोड़ कर उसका प्रेशर व सप्लाई चेक किया जाना सुनिश्चित हुआ है। सूक्ष्म सिंचाई योजना से हरसूद ब्लॉक के 16 गांवों की 5648 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि सिंचित होगी। इसके लिए 84 किमी मेन पाइप लाइन तथा 311 किमी डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। योजना का इंटकवेल, पॉवर हाउस नंद गांव में तैयार हो चुका है। इंटेक से मेन संप तक 540 मीटर 1600 एमएम, नंद गांव से सक्तापुर ओवर हेड तक 2.30 किमी 1200 एमएम तथा सकतपुर से छनेरा ओवरहेड तक 4.9 किमी 1100 एमएम आकार के पाइप डाले गए हैं। योजना से छनेरा सहित आसपास के 16 गांवाें को लाभ मिलेगा। बांध बनने के बाद डूब क्षेत्र की यह पहली सिंचाई योजना है। जिस पर करीब 100 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होना है।

25 या 28 को डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन की टेस्टिंग होगी
^मेन लाइन की टेस्टिंग अक्टूबर में की जा चुकी है। अब नवंबर में 25 या 28 तारीख को डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन की टेस्टिंग की जाना है। रिपोर्ट ओके होने पर सिंचाई के लिए पानी छोड़ने का भी निर्णय हो जाएगा।
अशोक कुमार शर्मा, डीजीएम, जेपी एसोसिएट, भोपाल

आगे क्या... लाइन की टेस्टिंग के बाद किसानों को देंगे पानी

{ हरसूद उद्वहन योजना में डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन टेस्टिंग के बाद किसानों को 2.5 हेक्टेयर पर छोड़े गए सिस्टम से स्प्रिंकलर लगाकर पानी आगे लेे जाना होगा। इसके लिए कंपनी शीघ्र ही डेमो अलग अलग गांव में देगी।

{ रोशनी पेयजल व हरसूद उद्वहन योजना में क्रमशः 28 व 16 गांवाें में जल समितियों का निर्वाचन जल निगम तथा नर्मदा घाटी विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा कराया जाएगा। समितियों का निर्वाचन 31 मार्च तक किए जाएंगे, ताकि 1 अप्रैल से पेयजल व सिंचाई के पानी का व्यवस्था का संचालन बेहतर हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें