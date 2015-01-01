पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:78.41 लाख रुपए के अवार्ड पारित, 23 पारिवारिक मामलों में समझौता; 216 प्रकरण में राजीनामा

खंडवा27 मिनट पहले
कुटुंब न्यायालय में समझौते के बाद बालिका के साथ दंपती।
  • जिला न्यायालय की 10 न्यायिक खंडपीठों में 206 प्रकरणों में समझौता, 1380 लोगों को लाभ
  • इनसाइड स्टोरी... तलाक पर अड़े थे दंपती

जिला न्यायालय में शनिवार को नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। 10 न्यायिक खंडपीठों द्वारा 206 लंबित प्रकरणों में समझौता के आधार पर निराकरण हुआ। कुटुंब न्यायालय में कुल 23 मामलों में समझौता हुआ। 384 प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ।

एनएचडीसी के 29 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा हुआ। निराकरण प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में बैंकों के 172 मामलों में रुकी 24.77 लाख रुपए की वसूली हुई। इसी तरह मोटर दुर्घटना दावा के 17 क्लेम प्रकरणों का निराकरण होकर 78 लाख 41 हजार 954 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित हुए।

विद्युत कंपनी के लंबित 408 प्रकरणों में 21 का निराकरण कर 1.53 लाख रुपए एवं प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में 938 प्रकरण में से 195 निराकृत हुए। इस तरह कुल 216 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा होकर कुल राशि 19,32,200 रुपए का सेटलमेंट हुआ। जल कर के 11 मामलों में 46140 रुपए की वसूली की गई।

लोक अदालत में कुल 530 प्रकरणों का निराकरण होकर समझौता राशि 3 करोड़ 10 लाख 41 हजार 194 रुपए रही है। कुल 1380 पक्षकारों को लाभ मिला। इस अवसर पर जिला सत्र न्यायाधीश एलडी बौरासी, विशेष न्यायाधीश सुरेंद्र कुमार श्रीवास्तव, कुटुंब न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश रविंद्र सिंह कुशवाह, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव बीएल प्रजापति सहित न्यायाधीशों ने पक्षकारों को पौधें वितरित कर पुष्पमाला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

उम्मीद नहीं थी फिर समझ आई रिश्तों की अहमियत और हो गए एक-दूजे के

दंपती बोले- कोरोना ने जीना सिखा दिया, अब साथ-साथ रहेंगे कभी कोई शिकायत नहीं आएगी 2020 की आखिरी नेशनल लोक अदालत उन दंपतियों के लिए एक नया जीवन लेकर आईं, जिन्हें उम्मीद नहीं थी कि अब वे कभी एक-दूसरे के होंगे। क्योंकि बात तलाक तक पहुंच गई थी। कई मामले तो ऐसे थे जिन पर कुटुंब न्यायालय में तलाक की मुहर लग चुकी थी।

जज रविंद्र कुमार कुशवाहा वकीलों की समझाइश के बाद एक होने का फैसला कर लिया। समझौता होने पर एक-दो नहीं बल्कि 23 दंपती हंसी-खुशी के साथ घर लौट गए। किसी ने तलाक के मामले में ताे किसी ने भरण-पोषण के मामलों में राजीनामा कर अदालत में वादा किया कि अब हम अच्छे से रहेंगे।

तलाक की तैयारी हो गई थी, फिर थामा एक-दूसरे का हाथ
ग्राम गांधवा की जया व राजगढ़ का सुरेश डेढ़ साल से केस लड़ रहे थे। पत्नी ने धारा 125 भरण-पोषण का केस लगाया था। इस दौरान बात तलाक तक पहुंच गई। एक महीने पहले तलाक के कागज तैयार हो गए थे। लड़के पक्ष की ओर से दहेज सामग्री न्यायालय तक नहीं पहुंची।

इसलिए अगली तारीख दी गई। इस बीच जया की वकील जेडएन शेख गिरिजा पंवार व सुरेश के वकील बीडी गोस्वामी ने एक बार दोनों के बीच समझौते का प्रयास किया। दोनों को कोरोना काल के किस्से सुनाए गए। इस दौरान दंपती का हृदय परिवर्तन हो गया। दोनों ने साथ रहने की कसम खाई और एक हो गए।

लॉकडाउन में समझी पत्नी-बेटे की दूरी की अहमियत
धुलकोट निवासी मुकेश पत्नी राधा बाई के साथ आए दिन विवाद करता था। इसी के चलते राधा बाई ने सुरेश का साथ छोड़ अपने पिता के घर ग्राम हापला में रहने लगी। पति के खिलाफ भरण-पोषण का केस लगा दिया। मुकेश ने भी राधाबाई को तलाक देने की तैयारी कर ली। इस दौरान लॉकडाउन लग गया।

सुरेश को अकेलापन खलने लगा। उसे समझ आ गया कि जिंदगी में परिवार जरूरी है। लॉकडाउन में किसी का घमंड नहीं रहा। मुकेश ने अपने अधिवक्ता रजनीश सोनी कहा कि क्या मेरे मामले में समझौता हो सकता है। इधर, राधा के वकील योगेश सोनी भी समझौता चाहते थे। वकीलों ने दोनों को बैठाया और समझाइश दी। इस दौरान शनिवार को कुटुंब न्यायालय में दंपती ने समझौता का साथ रहने का वादा किया।

पति समय पर लेने नहीं आया तो बात तलाक तक पहुंच गई
पिपलोद क्षेत्र के दिनेश की पत्नी सोना मायके गई हुई थी। उसने अपने पति को फोन पर कहा कि मुझे आज शाम तक लेने के लिए आओ। किसी कारणवश पति समय पर नहीं पहुंच सका। दूसरे दिन लेने जाने पर सोना ने साथ जाने से इंकार कर दिया। दिनेश ने वैवाहिक जीवन की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए न्यायालय में केस लगाया।

दोनों को अलग हुए चार माह हो गए। बात तलाक तक पहुंच गई। विवाद होने पर दोनों ही अपनी बात पर अड़ गए। सोना की अधिवक्ता जेडएन शेख व निशात अंजुम ने समझाइश दी कि इतनी छोटी बात में तलाक लेना ठीक नहीं है। सोना को रिश्ते की अहमियत समझ आईं और वह मान गई।

