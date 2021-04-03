पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:इमलीपुरा में शॉर्ट सर्किट से मेडिकल दुकान में लगी आग, खाक हुईं दवाइयां

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरुवार रात 10 बजे दुकान से धुआं निकलता देख मचा हड़कंप
  • स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया, पुलिस भी पहुंची

इमलीपुरा क्षेत्र में गुरुवार रात मेडिकल दुकान में आग लगने से दुकान में रखी दवाइयां जलकर राख हो गईं। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार रवि शर्मा की मेडिकल दुकान से रात 10 बजे धुआं निकलते हुए दिखाई देने पर युवकों ने पानी की बाल्टी से छिड़काव किया, लेकिन अंदर तक आग बेकाबू हो चुकी थी।

मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड भी पहुंची और आग को काबू किया गया, लेकिन तब तक दुकान का पूरा सामान जलकर राख हो गया था। आग की लपटें इतनी भयावह थीं कि अगर तत्काल फायर ब्रिगेड नहीं आता तो आसपास की दुकान और मकान भी चपेट में आ जाते। आग का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है मौके पर मोघट पुलिस भी पहुंची।

रात 9 बजे दुकान बंद कर चला गया था घर, 10 बजे मिली आग की सूचना
मेडिकल दुकान में रात करीब 10 बजे आग लग गई, जिससे मेडिकल में रखी दवाइयों सहित फर्नीचर जलकर राख हो गया। मेडिकल व्यवसायी के मुताबिक दवाइयों में फर्नीचर की कीमत करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए हैं। माेघट थाना प्रभारी बीएल अटोदे ने बताया इमलीपुरा स्थित साईं कृपा मेडिकल में गुरुवार रात 10 बजे अचानक आग लग गई।

सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस की टीम व फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंच गया और आग पर काबू पाया। मेडिकल संचालक रवि शर्मा ने बताया रात 9 बजे दुकान बंद करने के बाद वह घर चले गए थे। 10 बजे आग लगने की सूचना मिली। आग से दुकान का फर्नीचर सहित दवाइयां जलकर खाक हो गईं।

इधर... अस्पताल के ट्रामा सेंटर की बिल्डिंग से कूदा मरीज, भर्ती
जिला अस्पताल के ट्रामा सेंटर से गुरुवार दोपहर एक युवक ने छलांग लगा दी, जिससे वह घायल हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार को कालियाखेड़ी गांव का बीमार युवक जिला अस्पताल के मेल मेडिकल वार्ड में इलाज के लिए भर्ती हुआ था। मरीज रामलाल को स्टाफ नेम दोबारा मिल मेडिकल वार्ड में भर्ती किया। मरीज को गिरने के कारण हल्की चोटें आई हैं। यहां पर उसका इलाज किया गया। फिलहाल उसकी स्थित खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। दोबोरा ऐसी हरकत नहीं करने की समझाइश दी ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें