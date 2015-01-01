पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे:त्रिकोण चौराहे से बाकुड़ नदी के पुल तक करीब 800 मीटर सड़क का होगा निर्माण

खंडवा31 मिनट पहले
  • आमजन को मिलेगी निजात, नेशनल हाईवे ने सड़क निर्माण के लिए भेजा प्रस्ताव
  • सनावद व बासवा में बड़े गड्‌ढे होने से नहीं किया डामरीकरण, लोगों में रोष

शहर से गुजर रहा इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पूरी तरह से जर्जर हो चुका है। इस पर हुए गड्‌ढों के कारण वाहन चालक सहित अन्य लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। लंबे समय से हाईवे की सड़क का निर्माण करने के लिए लोगों द्वारा मांग की जा रही है। इस पर अब नेशनल हाईवे द्वारा सड़क निर्माण कर लोगों को राहत पहुंचाई जाएगी। इसके लिए नेशनल हाईवे ने सड़क निर्माण के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा है। इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पहले एमपीआरडीसी के कार्यक्षेत्र में आता था लेकिन इस हाईवे को नेशनल हाईवे घोषित करने के बाद अब इसका निर्माण किया जाना है लेकिन निर्माण में देरी के कारण एमपीआरडीसी ने इस हाईवे पर पैचवर्क का काम पिछले दिनों किया था। इस दौरान सनावद व बासवा में बड़े गड्‌ढे होने के कारण यहां पर डामरीकरण का काम नहीं किया गया। इससे लोगों में रोष था। लगातार इंदौर-इच्छापुर रोड मुहिम सदस्यों व सामाजिक संगठनों द्वारा सड़क का निर्माण कराने की मांग की जा रही है। शासन को संदेश मुहिम के संयोजक जाकिर हुसैन अमि ने बताया लोगों की मांग पर अब प्रशासन जागा है। वह इस हाईवे का निर्माण करने वाले हैं। इससे लोगों को आवागमन में सुविधा होगी।

बासवा : गड्‌ढों के कारण कालापत्थर पर लगा जाम, लगी वाहनों की कतार

बासवा| इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे की जर्जर सड़क पर सफर मुसीबतों भरा है। जगह-जगह गड्‌ढों के कारण हादसों का डर बना रहता है। बुधवार को हाईवे स्थित कालापत्थर फाटे पर गढ्डों के कारण वाहनों का जाम लग गया। हाईवे पर जाम के कारण करीब 1 घंटे तक वाहन रेंगते हुए नजर आए। सुबह कम आवागमन के कारण लंबे जाम की स्थिति नहीं बनी। हाईवे पर हुए गड्‌ढों को भरने का काम जिन एजेंसियों के ठेकेदार को दिया था। उन्होंने कई स्थानों पर पैचवर्क नहीं किया। हाईवे पर पिछले दिनों सड़क की मरम्मत का काम किया गया। इसके बाद भी कई स्थानों पर गड्ढे हैं। इनकी सर्विस रोड अधूरी है। पैचवर्क का काम भी बारिश में उखड़ रहा है। गड्ढों में भरवाई गई ईंट, मिट्टी भी भारी वाहनों के कारण उखड़ रही है। यह हाईवे तीन राज्यों मप्र, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान को जोड़ता है। इंदौर-इच्छापुर के बीच ऐसा कोई सा दिन खाली नहीं जाता होगा कि जाम न लगा हो।

प्रस्ताव भेजा है, स्वीकृति के बाद होगा निर्माण
नेशनल हाईवे एजीएम आरआर दुबे ने बताया बाकुंड नदी से त्रिकोण चौराहे तक जर्जर सड़क का निर्माण किया जाना है। इसके लिए डीपीआर बनाकर तैयार की गई है। जिसे वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा गया है। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद हाईवे का निर्माण शुरू किया जाएगा। इसमें करीब 700 से 800 मीटर लंबी सड़क का निर्माण होगा।​​​​​​​

समाजसेवियों ने भरे हैं रोड के गड्‌ढे

​​​​​​​जाकिर हुसैन अमि ने बताया पिछले एक सप्ताह में सनावद से बासवा नगर सीमा में दुर्घटनाओं में तीन लोगों ने जान गवाई है। संघर्ष समिति के साथी राकेश चौहान रोड चौड़ीकरण की मांग के लिए एक दिनी धरने पर भी बैठे थे। कई बार समाजसेवियों ने हाईवे पर हुए गड्‌ढों को भरने का काम किया था। ठेकेदार मुश्ताक मलिक ने लोगों की पीड़ा को देखते हुए त्रिकोण चौराहे से बाकुंड नदी तक मुरुम व गिट्‌टी डालकर लोगों को राहत पहुंचाई थी।

नपा करेगी हाईवे पर पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था
सीएमओ एमआर निगवाल ने बताया हाईवे निर्माण का काम किया जाना है। इसके लिए नेशनल हाईवे के अफसरों से चर्चा हुई थी। उन्होंने हाईवे पर पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की है। साथ ही हाईवे से गुजर रही पाइप लाइन को दुरुस्त करने की बात कही है। निर्माण के पहले यहां पानी निकासी को लेकर मौका मुआयना किया जाएगा। इंजीनियर द्वारा हाईवे पर पानी न रुके ऐसी व्यवस्था करेंगे।​​​​​​​


