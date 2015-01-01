पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अधिक यूरिया बेचने व खरीदने वाले टॉप-60 व्यापारी और किसानों पर होना थी कार्रवाई, एक को भी नहीं पकड़ पाई टीम

खंडवा43 मिनट पहले
  • कृषि विभाग ने टीम बनाने के बाद बाजार में कोई निरीक्षण किया ना जांच की

जिले में अधिक खाद-बीज खरीदने व बेचने वाले टॉप-60 किसान व व्यापारियों पर कृषि विभाग को कार्रवाई करना था, लेकिन अधिकारी एक महीने बाद भी किसी को पकड़ नहीं पाए। उनके द्वारा केवल एक व्यापारी का लाइसेंस निरस्त किया। जबकि टीम को एक महीने में 20 लोगों पर कार्रवाई कर उनके नाम भोपाल भेजना है। यूरिया की कालाबाजारी की सूचना के बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने सभी जिलों में अधिक यूरिया खरीदने व बेचने वाले किसान व व्यापारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश कृषि विभाग को दिए थे। निर्देश के बाद जिले में विभाग ने कृषि अधिकारी यूएस मोरे के नेतृत्व में एक टीम भी बनाई लेकिन टीम ने अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। जबकि अधिकारियों को हर महीने 20 किसान, व्यापारी की जानकारी निकालकर भोपाल भेजनी है।

शासन के निर्देश को एक महीने से अधिक समय बीत गया लेकिन विभाग की ओर से अब तक ना तो किसान, व्यापारियों के नाम भेजे गए ना ही उनके रकबे की जानकारी। अधिकारी कार्रवाई के नाम पर केवल औपचारिकता निभा रहे हैं। ऐसे होना है टॉप 20 यूरिया खरीददार-बेचवाल का सत्यापन - मोबाइल फर्टिलाइजर मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम के जरिए हर जिले में सर्वाधिक यूरिया खरीदने वाले 20 किसानों की सूची निकाली जाना है। डीएम के निर्देशानुसार गठित टीम सूची का सत्यापन करेगी। कृषि योग्य भूमि, बोई गई फसल, बोयी गई फसल में नियमानुसार इस्तेमाल होने वाली यूरिया की मात्रा, खरीदी गई यूरिया की मात्रा के आधार पर जांच की जाएगी। दोषी किसान और खाद विक्रेता पर होगी कार्रवाई - जांच के दौरान अनियमितता पाए जाने पर संबंधित खाद खरीदने वाले किसान या संस्था और खाद बिक्री करने वाले विक्रेता के खिलाफ उवर्रक नियंत्रण आदेश-1985 एवं आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम-1955 के अंतर्गत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।‌ इस कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट निदेशक कृषि एवं संयुक्त निदेशक कृषि उवर्रक को भी भेजी जाएगी। जांच नहीं की, अभी पूछताछ कर रहे हैं

60 लोगों की जांच के लिए टीम तो बन गई है लेकिन हमने अब तक जांच नहीं की है। अभी किसान, व्यापारियों से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। कार्रवाई कर जानकारी भोपाल भेजेंगे। यूएस मोरे, जांच अधिकारी, कृषि विभाग

