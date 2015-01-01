पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मूंदी में विधायक पटेल ने कहा:कृषि कानून बिल किसानों के हित में, नए विधेयक से फसल के अच्छे दाम मिलेंगे

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि बिल के समर्थन में बैठक करते विधायक पटेल।
  • कृषि बिल के समर्थन में भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक में विधायक पटेल ने कहा

केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों के हित में कृषि कानून बिल बनाया है। भाजपा हमेशा से किसानों की सुरक्षा, रक्षा अाैर उनकी फसलों का उचित दाम को लेकर चिंतित रहकर उनके पक्ष में नीति बनाती है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किसानों की फसलों का उचित दाम मिलने के लिए ही कृषि विधायक लेकर आई। इसमें किसी भी तरह का भ्रम ना रखें।

यह बात मांधाता विधायक नारायण पटेल ने मंगलवार दोपहर अपने निवास पर कही। साथ ही उन्हाेंने इंदौर दशहरा मैदान पर 16 दिसंबर को हाेने वाले किसान सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने की अपील की। उन्होंने सभी भाजपाइयों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र से किसानों को बड़ी संख्या में इंदौर ले जाने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी।

बैठक में मंडल अध्यक्ष गंगा प्रसाद यादव, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष चंद्र मोहन राठौर, सकाराम यादव, गोविंद सिंह तोमर, श्याम सिंह मौर्य, शशि कपूर, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र टुटेजा, दिनेश कुमार दुबे, संदीप जायसवाल, छगनलाल जैन, अशोक जैन, सूरज पाल सिंह, ईधावड़ी सेवक राम चौहान, पीपलकोटा सरपंच अशोक पटेल, रोहिणी सरपंच गोविंद सिंह साद, विनोद शर्मा खेगांव, दीपक पटेल सहित भाजपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

