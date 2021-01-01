पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कॉलोनिया:शहर में 334 अवैध कॉलोनियां पहले से, तीन नई अवैध बना रहे लोगों पर केस दर्ज कराएगा निगम

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्रों में लगातार अवैध कॉलोनियों का विस्तार हो रहा है। ऐसे में इनके आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को भी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे ही दो मामले में लोगों ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर शिकायत की। इसके बाद निगम आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने अवैध कॉलोनी का विस्तार कर रहे लोगों पर केस दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई के निर्देश दे दिए। शहर में पहले से ही 334 अवैध कॉलोनियां हैं। ऐसे में नई अवैध कॉलोनी की शिकायत होने पर निगम तीन अवैध कॉलोनाइजर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। दो लोगों को तो नोटिस भी दिए जा चुके हैं। उनसे जमीन से संबंधित दस्तावेज मांगे गए हैं। फिलहाल इन क्षेत्रों में अवैध कॉलोनियों का हो रहा विस्तार : जसवाड़ी रोड, नागचून रोड और सिहाड़ा रोड।

दो लोगों को दिए हैं नोटिस ^वर्तमान में जो लोग अवैध कॉलोनी बना रहे हैं उनकी जमीन संबंधी दस्तावेज की जानकारी निकाल रहे हैं। दो लोगों को नोटिस जारी किए हैं। केस दर्ज कराने के लिए कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। -अंतर सिंह तंवर, प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री दिए हैं कार्रवाई के निर्देश ^अवैध कॉलोनाइजर्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ऐसे लोगों की जानकारी एकत्र की जा रही है। कुछ को नोटिस दिए हैं। -हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

