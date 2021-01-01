पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगोरी दुल्हन:जिससे शादी हुई उसके आधार पर लिखा था अनिता निकम, असली नाम है आरती माली

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • शादी के नाम पर हरसूद के युवक को ठगा, 3 दलालों पर धोखाधड़ी का केस

शादी के नाम पर ठगी करने के मामले में पुलिस ने ठगोरी दुल्हन व तीन दलालों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है। इनमें से एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। ठगोरी दुल्हन अनिता निकम उर्फ आरती माली के दलाल जगदीश यदुवंशी ने दूल्हे केदार विश्वकर्मा को दो एक नहीं बल्कि तीन-चार लड़कियां दिखाई थीं। हरसूद पुलिस ने जांच के बाद मुख्य दलाल जगदीश पिता हरीप्रसाद यदुवंशी निवासी पाटाखाली हरसूद, शकील खान पिता शरीफ खान निवासी ग्राम रहटाकला सिराली जिला हरदा, ठगोरी दुल्हन का फर्जी पिता पूनम माली निवासी सोडलपुर टिमरनी व ठगोरी दुल्हन (अज्ञात महिला) के विरुद्ध धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। जगदीश यदुवंशी को गिरफ्तार किया है। फरार आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। ठगोरी दुल्हन का जो आधार कार्ड था वह भी फर्जी था। उस पर किसी और का नाम लिखा था।

दलाल ने बताई थी चार लड़कियां, युवक बोला- मुझे नापसंद करते थे, इसलिए इससे शादी की

फोटो पर फोटो चिपकाकर बनाया आधार
पीड़ित केदार ने बताया लड़की ने अपना नाम अनिता बताया था। उसके आधार कार्ड पर अनिता निकम व महाराष्ट्र रावेर का पता लिखा हुआ था। जबकि उसका असल नाम आरती माली है। वह सोडलपुर टिमरनी जिला हरदा की रहने वाली है।

पिता की बीमारी के नाम पर लिए 40 हजार रुपए
दुल्हन के पिता की बीमारी के नाम पर दलाल जगदीश के कहने पर 40 हजार रुपए दिए और 2 हजार रुपए बैंक में शकील खान के अकाउंट में डाले। करीब 20 हजार के सोने के आभूषण दुल्हन साथ ले गई।

एक आरोपी जगदीश को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा
^लड़की सहित चार आरोपियों पर प्रकरण दर्ज कर एक आरोपी जगदीश को गिरफ्तार कर मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया।
-अमित कोरी, थाना प्रभारी, हरसूद

दलालों ने किस तरह जाल बिछाकर शादी के नाम पर ठगा, पीड़ित केदार की जुबानी

दलाल के पास कई लड़कियों के मोबाइल नंबर व फोटो थे, जो ठगोरी दुल्हनों के संपर्क में थे। दलाल जगदीश दूर के रिश्ते में मेरा मौसा लगता है। पांच साल से शादी के लिए लड़कियां देख रहा था। कई जगह लड़की पसंद आती थी तो लड़की वाले मुझे पसंद नहीं करते। इसलिए परेशान हो गया था। जगदीश पर भरोसा किया। पहली बार उसके साथ हरसूद रोड स्थित खेड़ी में 21 दिसंबर 20 को लड़की दिखाई। वह लोग 80 हजार रुपए मांग रहे थे। मेरे पास 40 हजार रुपए ही थे। खेड़ी में बात नहीं बनी तो जगदीश ने कहा हरदा के पास सिराली में भी एक लड़की बताता हूं। 22 दिसंबर 20 को सिराली में एक मंदिर में दुल्हन अनिता के साथ पूनम माली आया। जिसने स्वयं को लड़की का पिता बताया। लड़की ने मुझे पसंद कर लिया। 23 दिसंबर की शाम ग्राम चरुआ के गुप्तेश्वर मंदिर में हमारी शादी हो गई। 24 दिसंबर को हरसूद में कोर्ट मैरिज भी कर ली। 25 दिसंबर को दुल्हन अनिता के पास उसके पिता पूनम का फोन आया। अनिता ने उसके पिता से मेरी बात कराई। मैंने कहा आप लोग क्यों नहीं आए तो पूनम ने कहा कि घर पर कोई नहीं था। मुझे पूनम ने कहा सोडलपुर आ आजाे। मैं उसी दिन दुल्हन को लेकर सोडलपुर पहुंचा। यहां पूनम ने कहा मुझे जरूरी काम से जाना है। मैं आता हूं। कुछ देर बाद दुल्हन के मामा के मोबाइल पर शकील खान ने फोन किया और मुझे कहा कि तू दुल्हन को छोड़कर जा और दो दिन बाद आना। मैंने कहा मैंने घर पर कथा भी नहीं कराई है। मैं दुल्हन को साथ लेकर जाऊंगा। मेरे साथ दो रिश्तेदार भी गए थे। मैं उन्हें बुलाने गया और लौटकर आए तो घर पर ताला लगा हुआ मिला। आसपास पूछताछ की तो लोगों ने सही बात नहीं की। एक बुजुर्ग महिला को मैंने अनिता और उसके पिता का फोटो बताया तो महिला ने कहा ये लड़की और इसके बाप ने कई लड़कों से शादी के नाम धोखाधड़ी की है। मैं समझ गया धोखाधड़ी हो गई। एक सप्ताह तक पूनम माली व अनिता से फोन पर बात करता रहा। वह मुझे गुमराह करते रहे।

