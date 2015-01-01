पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल शुरू:अनाउंसमेंट किया- हाथ नहीं मिलाएंगे, गेंद पर थूक नहीं लगाएंगे खिलाड़ी

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्पर्धा में खेलने के लिए खिलाड़ियों ने ऑनलाइन कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन, सात महीने बाद दोबारा शुरू हुई खेल गतिविधियां, क्रिकेट, लॉन टेनिस, बास्केट बाल स्पर्धाएं भी शुरू हुईं

सात महीने बाद शहर के मैदान खिलाड़ियों से आबाद दिखाई दिए। मैदानों पर खेल गतिविधियाें के साथ स्पर्धाएं भी शुरू हो गईं। देरी से ही सही मैदान पर आने के बाद खिलाड़ियों में भी जोश दिखाई दिया। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन हुआ। खिलाड़ियों ने स्पर्धा के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन गूगल फार्म से किया। जब वे मैदान पर उतरे तो सबसे पहले हाथ सैनिटाइज किए, साथियों से हाथ मिलाने के बजाए दूर से अभिवादन किया। खेल और मैदान से दूर खिलाड़ी सात महीने बाद दोबारा मैदान पर खेलते दिखाई दिए। शनिवार 21 नवंबर से शहर के सूरजकुंड क्षेत्र स्थित जिमखाना मैदान पर इंटर क्लब लेदर बॉल क्रिकेट स्पर्धा शुरू हुई तो सिविल लाइन स्थित निमाड़ नर्सरी में टेनिस डेवलपमेंट सोसायटी द्वारा साल के पहले नाइट टेनिस टूर्नामेंट का आगाज हुआ।

जिला क्रिकेट संगठन खंडवा एवं जिमखाना क्रिकेट क्लब खंडवा के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में शनिवार से जिमखाना मैदान पर इंटर क्लब एक दिवसीय लेदर बाल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता शुरू हुई। पहले दिन बाबा क्रिकेट क्लब एवं जय माता दी क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच मैच खेला गया। जिसमें बाबा क्लब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 34.4 ओवर में 235 रन बनाए। टीम के बल्लेबाज रमीज खान ने 72 रन और संजय अहीर ने 52 रन बनाए। जवाब में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी जय माता दी क्लब की पूरी टीम 17 ओवरों में 63 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। बाबा क्लब के मनीष पाटिल ने पांच और संजय अहीर ने दो विकेट लिए। मैच बाबा क्रिकेट क्लब ने 172 रनों से जीत लिया। मैन ऑफ द मैच बाबा क्लब के कप्तान मनीष को दिया गया।

स्पर्धा में खिलाड़ी व दर्शकों से कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन कराया जा रहा
जिला क्रिकेट संगठन व जिमखाना क्रिकेट क्लब के डीएस तोमर ने बताया स्पर्धा में खिलाड़ी व दर्शकों से कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन कराया जा रहा है। मैच शुरू हाेने से लेकर अंत तक पूरे समय माइक पर अनाउंसमेंट भी किया जा रहा है। मैदान में जाने से पहले खिलाड़ियों के हाथ सैनिटाइज किए जा रहे हैं, बॉल पर थूक लगाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। मैदान के अंदर खिलाड़ी एक-दूसरे से हाथ भी नहीं मिला सकते।
मास्क पहनकर आने वाले खिलाड़ी को ही प्रवेश, सैनिटाइजर भी साथ लाएंगे
टेनिस प्रशिक्षक अमीन खान ने बताया स्पर्धा में शामिल होने के लिए जो भी खिलाड़ी आ रहे हैं उन्हें मास्क पहनकर अाने पर ही प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। खिलाड़ियों को सैनिटाइजर भी साथ लाना है। इसके अलावा कोई सैनिटाइजर नहीं लाता है तो उसके लिए मुख्य द्वार पर ही स्टैंड वाले सैनिटाइजर व हाथ धोने के लिए हेंडवाश की व्यवस्था भी रखी गई है। इस खेल में डिस्टेंसिंग तो रहती है फिर भी कोविड-19 के सारे नियमों का पालन कराया जा रहा है।

आज से बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा भी... जिला बास्केट बॉल संघ व माधव खेल परिषद के तत्वावधान में 22 नवंबर रविवार से जिला स्तरीय बास्केट बॉल स्पर्धा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बास्केट बॉल संघ की प्रियांशी विश्नोई व शिवानी गुप्ता ने बताया स्पर्धा भगवान बिरसा मुंडा व वाल्मीकि जयंती के अवसर पर हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें