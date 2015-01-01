पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग:नेशनल मीडिया अवार्ड के लिए आवेदन 20 तक

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा नेशनल मीडिया अवार्ड के लिए 4 श्रेणियों में 20 नवंबर 2020 तक आवेदन बुलाए हैं। मीडिया समूह की मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान की गुणवत्ता, कवरेज, मात्रा की सीमा, जनता पर प्रभाव के सबूत और कोई अन्य प्रासंगिक कारक संबंधी कार्यो के आधार पर प्रिन्ट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, रेडियो और सोशल मीडिया के क्षेत्र में विशेष कार्य करने पर यह पुरस्कार प्रदान किए जाएंगे। पुरस्कार के लिए प्रविष्टियां पवन दीवान अवर सचिव (संचार) भारत निर्वाचन आयोग, निर्वाचन सदन, अशोका रोड, नई दिल्ली पिन कोड 110001 के पते पर 20 नवंबर 2020 तक कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें